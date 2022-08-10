The monsoon season is finally here, and with it comes the desire to indulge in delectable snacks along with a 'kadak' cup of chai. Whether it's a crispy samosa, bonda, or a lip-smacking plate of pav bhaji or misal pav, there are recipes galore to pick and choose from. No wonder, all these recipes are delicious. Hence, we can't resist eating them, every time the rain pours in. However, having these dishes every other day can be really harmful for health, especially for those shedding extra kilos. Fret not! Here we bring you 5 protein-packed roll recipes that are just perfect to have with your evening cuppa. So, if you are looking for a quick-fix protein-loaded snack for your evening meal, these recipes are worth trying.





Here're 5 Protein-Rich Roll Recipes You Must Try:

1. Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll - Our Recommendation

Let's Kick-start the rolls list with one of our favourite recipes. Paneer tikka is a North Indian delicacy which is loved by people of all age groups. Here we bring you a recipe with a twist. In this recipe, paneer tikka is slathered over an egg paratha along with crunchy onions on top. We hear you, already slurping! Find the recipe for paneer tikka kathi roll here.

2. Mughlai Paneer Egg Roll

The moment we hear Mughlai as a prefix, we just can't help but devour. Mughlai recipes are rich, delicious and indulging. Considering this, here we bring you a paneer roll recipe which is made in Mughlai style. Wondering how to go about it? Find the recipe here.

3. Salami Roll

Next up, we bring you one more stellar roll recipe that is just what you need to make every time you crave something delicious yet very healthy. And the best part is you need not to spend back-breaking efforts and time to prepare this. All you need to do is stir fry salami and that's all. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Bhuna Paneer Roll

Be it as a starter for any ocassion or simply when you crave something delicious, this paneer roll recipe fits all. Perfectly roasted paneer cubes, laden with zesty spices and more, this roll is sure to be a showstopper at any given occasion. Click here for the complete recipe of bhuna paneer roll.

5. Egg Roll Without Maida

Eggs are extremely nutritious and can be used in making a myriad of 'eggceptional' recipes. This egg roll recipe is made with only eggs and no maida. This combination of spicy egg omelette and yogurt sauce is sure to leave a strong impression on your taste palate. Click here for the recipe of egg roll without maida.





Now that you know all the recipes, try them out and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite one in the comment section below.









