The schools, colleges, and offices have begun in full swing, and this is the time when most of us are not able to follow our diets. We just wake up in the morning and cook with whatever ingredients are available to us. And if we are not able to cook at home, then meals from outside become frequent. However, if you want to step out of this unhealthy eating routine and get back on track with nutritious ingredients, we have just what you need! Here, we bring you some delicious high-protein snacks that you can pack and have any time. The best part about these recipes is that they will be ready in 15 minutes and keep you satisfied for a long time!





Here Are 7 High-Protein Snacks To Try

This dish is ideal for you if you want to add a healthy touch to your chaat. You can make a healthier version of chaat by using moong dal instead of fried vada or papdi. Top it with fresh pomegranate, cucumber, onions, chaat masala, and coriander leaves.





Chana is one of the most known high-protein foods. One of the best ways to have chana is with this roasted chana recipe. It's a simple, filling, and delectable snack that is always a good choice.





This snack is just a well-balanced combination of nuts, dried fruits, and seeds, as the name would imply. Increase your intake of protein-rich foods like almonds and pumpkin seeds by making your own dietary selections in this trail mix recipe.





Perhaps one of the simplest preparations for eggs is anda burji. This preparation of scrambled eggs mixed with earthy spices is popular all over India. Toast some multi-grain bread, then top it with some freshly made bhurji. This recipe is a hit among all ages.

This is super simple to make, easy to carry, and delightful to have! All you need to do is mix peanuts with cucumbers, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and onions. Then add your preferred spices! You are all set with a delicious meal.

Place a layer of creamy yoghurt, a layer of fresh berries or any other fruit, and a layer of high-protein flaxseeds on top of each other in a tall glass. Repeat this process, and your parfait is ready! This dish can also be eaten as a dessert.





7. Egg Chaat

Boiling one egg can give up to 15% of the daily protein they need. It also has folic acid, vitamins A, E, K, and B. To make an egg chaat, mix a plain boiled egg with chutney, chilies, onions, and spices. You can carry this in your lunch and have it whenever you feel hungry!











So, the next time you want something healthy, try out any one of these recipes and let us know which one you like.