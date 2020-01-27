5 Quick And Easy Brunch Ideas You Must Try When You Can't Hold Your Hunger Till Lunch Time

These brunch recipes are easy to make.

When we start our day early, we barely manage till lunch time when hunger strikes again. A heavy breakfast can help keep us sated for long, but it's not always possible to wait that long for our next meal. Since we are usually busy during this time of the day, we can't afford to spend more time in the kitchen than we already do; or maybe, we can spare just a few minutes to fix a quick brunch that is light yet satiating. Doable, right? So, here are some easy brunch ideas that you can use on those busy days when you can't hold your hunger till lunch time.





5 Quick And Easy Brunch Ideas

Pancake is essentially a breakfast meal but who says you can't have it later in the day? Pancake made with fruits like banana or apple makes it perfect for mid-mornings, which is the ideal time to consume fruits. Pancakes can be made in minutes and turn out to be delicious and light at the same time.





Make pancakes with fruits for a delicious brunch treat.

This is one the simplest small meals you can make for yourself and your family. Just smear bruschetta bread with butter, tomato paste, hummus or a sandwich spread and top them with cherry tomatoes and basil leaves. You can even use your regular bread, if you don't have bruschetta bread and it will taste just as good.





3. Egg And Cheese Toast

Just crack the egg and pour in a pan to cook it. Place a cheese slice and bread over it. Sprinkle some spices and this tasty and instant toast is ready to be devoured. You can pair it with tomato ketchup or some mayonnaise.





Chila made with besan batter and flavoured with some jeera powder, salt and chilli is as easy as it can get. Prepare the batter in two minutes and your chila will be done in another two minutes. Go for besan chila when you want something yummy in a jiffy.





5. Vegetable Idli

Make ahead the batter for idli in advance. You just have to soak sooji in water and curd for one or two hours. Just before making idlis, add some onions, carrots, peas or any veggies of your choice, plus some fruit soda, and make the idlis, which will be done in about five minutes. Dip the idli in chutney or sauce and have it as a mid-morning snack.





Add some vegetables to your idli to make a satiating mid-morning snack.





Whether you are zipping through a weekday or are too lazy to cook a lavish meal on weekend, these recipe ideas will help you stave off your hunger and enjoy a hearty meal that won't weight you down either.









