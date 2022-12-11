If there's one time of the week that we all look forward to, it is the weekend. This is a time that is solely dedicated to unwinding and spending quality time with our loved ones. While some like to go out with friends, others prefer to stay indoors and relax. No matter how you decide to spend your weekend, we all like to pamper ourselves with our favourite food and desserts. Speaking of desserts, Oreo is one such sandwich cookie that is extremely popular around the world. It consists of two crunchy biscuits that are filled with a sweet cream filling. You can relish it as is or even dunk it in a glass of warm milk. Today, we bring you a list of 5 quick and easy Oreo desserts that are ideal for weekend indulgence. So, without further ado, let's get started with the list.

Here're 5 Quick And Easy Oreo Desserts You Must Try:

1. Oreo Mug Cake (Our Recommendation)

This Oreo mug cake requires minimal time and ingredients to make. All you need to do is mix all the ingredients in a mug and pop it in the oven for around 4-5 minutes. Just dig in your spoon and indulge in its goodness! Click here for the recipe.

Oreo mug cake is a quick and easy recipe.

2. Oreo Cake Pops

A cake pop is a form of a cake that is shaped like a lollipop. These Oreo cake pops are made using crushed Oreo biscuits and are coated with a delicious chocolate sauce. These sweet delights are perfect for any party or get-together. Click here for the recipe.

3. Oreo Cookie Cheesecake

Love cheesecakes? Then this Oreo cookie cheesecake is definitely worth a try! Made with crunchy Oreo cookies, cream cheese and melted chocolate, This cheesecake is rich, creamy and all things divine! Click here for the recipe.

4. 3-Ingredient Oreo Milkshake

As the name suggests, this milkshake requires only 3 ingredients to make. All you need is Oreo cookies, milk and vanilla ice cream. You can also use chocolate ice cream to make this yummy milkshake. It's just the perfect beverage for a movie night. Click here for the recipe.

This milkshake with Oreo flavours is a delight to have.

5. Oreo Layer Bars

If you're someone who likes slutty brownies, then you'll absolutely love these Oreo layer bars! They are made with a mix of Oreos, condensed milk, chocolate chips, and coconut. You'll be left with a chewy, sweet, rich, heavenly cookie bar. Click here for the recipe.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out these delicious desserts at home and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments below.

