There are a few things in this world that are as refreshing as a cup of tea or as we lovingly call it 'chai'. Millions of people swear by this beverage to wake them up or to ease their work stress. Tea's popularity is evident by the fact that there are so many tiny eateries and tea stalls popping up at every corner of every street. This beloved beverage is best accompanied by some greasy and crispy snacks. Trust us, it's a match made in heaven for all the foodies. From samosa to bonda, sandwiches, vada pav, bhajiyas, and more, the list of snacks is never-ending, leaving us spoilt for choices. Adding to the list, here we bring you a few more delectable snacks. These snacks are made with basic ingredients like rice, spices, and, a few more. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the recipes; take a look below.





Here're 5 Rice-Based Snacks To Pair With Your Evening Tea:

1. Rice Cutlet - Our Recommendation

Let's kick-start the list with the recipe we love the most. This cutlet recipe is simple and quick to make, and we assure you that people of all ages will love these cutlets! All you need is some rice, boiled potatoes, some veggies, and spices. That's it! Find the recipe here.

2. Andhra Style Beans Kudumulu

Next, we bring you a very interesting recipe from Andhra Pradesh cuisine. These Kudumulu are basically steamed rice cakes which are almost similar to modak. These tiny treats can be made sweet as well as savoury. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Fried Rice Dimsum

Got some leftover fried rice? Don't worry! We have the best recipe for you. These dimsums are stuffed with fried rice and steamed to perfection. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Rice Idli

If you are a South Indian food lover, this recipe will perfectly fit the bill for you. Simple and soul-soothing, this is what we call a humble bowl of idli along with sambar. Click here to find the recipe for idli and sambar. For more quick idli recipes, click here.

5. Rice Vadis

Looking for greasy and crispy rice snacks? This recipe is worth trying! Full of flavours and crunch, it is sure to treat your taste buds. Click here to know the recipe.





Now that you know how to make these snacks, try them out today and let us know how you all liked them in the comments section below. For more such easy-peasy recipes, stay tuned!









