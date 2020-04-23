5 Quick And Easy South Indian Recipes For Beginners To Help Us Cook During Lockdown

These south-Indian recipes can be easily made at home.

The creaminess of coconut milk, freshness of curry leaves, and sharpness of mustard seeds, are some of the peculiar characteristics of south Indian cuisine that made people across the country fall in love with it. Our first preference is to go to a south-Indian restaurant when we decide to eat out. Sadly, it's not possible these days due to lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. While we respect this move that is intended to protect us, we don't know what to do with our overbearing craving for south Indian food. Well, these recipes are just what we need to put our cravings to rest.





You are not that great a cook and have never, ever cooked south Indian food at home? Don't worry; these recipes are for beginners who are new to the world of cooking.





5 Quick And Easy South Indian Recipes For Beginners:

1. Rasam

This liquid-y spicy dish tastes almost like sambhar but is much easier to make. Traditionally, rasam is made with toor dal, pepper and tomatoes. You can have it either as a warm, comforting soup or pair it with rice. Rasam is also considered as a great reliever from cold and sore throat.





Click to view full recipe.





2. Microwave

Scared of going near the stove? Make your favourite south Indian sambhar in a microwave! Just assemble all the ingredients - soaked arhar dal, onions, mustard seeds, curry leaves, tamarind pulp, salt, sugar and sambhar masala - and let your sambhar cook in microwave without the need of stirring regularly.





Click to view full recipe.





3. Upma

This is one of the simplest south Indian dishes, mostly prepared for breakfast. You need urad dal, semolina, curry leaves, coconut paste, tomatoes, vegetables and curd to make it in its authentic form. However, if you want to make it easier for yourself, skip adding coconut masala and tomato masala.





Click to view full recipe.





4. Curd Rice

This south Indian rice preparation is perfect for simple lunch or dinner. Just add milk and curd to leftover rice, add some chopped carrots if you want and garnish it with tempering of curry leaves, mustard seeds, chana dal, urad dal and red chilli.





Click here to view full recipe.





5. Rava Uttapam

Uttapam is a simple yet filling breakfast or snack dish. Instead of making it with rice, which is a bit more tedious process, make rava uttapam with suji or semolina, which is simpler and quicker to make.





Click here for full recipe.





Uttapam is a simple breakfast or snack dish.





Don't let lockdown stop you from relishing your favourite south-Indian foods. Don the apron and make these easy recipes yourself. Good luck!









