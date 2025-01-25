The weekend is here, and we could not be happier. For many foodies, weekends are the perfect time to indulge in sweet treats like ice cream and perhaps sip on some cocktail in the evenings. To make this weekend memorable, here are some mind-blowing desserts for you. These are no ordinary desserts. Along with their sweet, enticing taste, these desserts for grown-ups are spiked with alcohol. From red wine to rum to champagne, you can use a variety of alcoholic drinks to make some of the most fun and tasty desserts. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get this weekend started!

Here Are 5 Fabulous Alcohol-Spiked Sweet Treats For Dessert Time:

1. Sangria Ice Cream

Photo: iStock

This is undoubtedly one of the easiest boozy desserts you can whip up in no time. To make this, take a nice glass and add 2-3 scoops of rich and creamy vanilla ice cream. Now add some red wine. Finish the dessert with canned fruits. Take a spoonful and enjoy. The combination will feel like a frozen sangria dessert.

2. Beer Gelato

Do you like drinking beer while eating your favourite snacks? Now you can even enjoy it in dessert. Beer gelato is made by combining beer with milk and cream while making the ice cream. The flavour has a mix of sweetness from the sugar and bitterness from the beer.

3. Mimosa Cupcakes

Photo: iStock

Take your love for mimosas from breakfast to dessert with these yummy cupcakes. This recipe is also a great way to use any leftover champagne. Add 1 cup champagne and 2 teaspoons orange zest to your cupcake batter and bake. Top the cupcakes with frosting and garnish with orange wedges.





4. Rum And Coke Cake

Photo: iStock

Turn your regular cake into a fun and boozy dessert with this recipe. Simply add Coke to your cake batter for a sweet taste and spike the whipped cream with some rum. Layer the coke-flavoured cake with the boozy cream and get ready for a sweet party.

5. Cream Liqueur Truffles

Photo: iStock

Cream liqueur in flavours of coffee, cocoa or vanilla is one of the safest and most yummy alcoholic drinks to whip up a dessert. One irresistible treat you can make with cream liqueur is truffle. Stir in some cream liqueur while melting chocolate and heavy cream for making the truffles. Coat the truffles in white chocolate, chill and serve.





Which one of these boozy desserts do you find the most tempting? Share with us in the comments section.