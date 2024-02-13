Planning a brunch? Fantastic! Brunches are a great way to spend quality time with your loved ones over food. You can also sit outdoors when the weather is pleasant and the sun feels good. Unlike dinners that may start late and go beyond your bedtime, brunches can be enjoyed more leisurely as they are in the first half of your day. When hosting a brunch, ensure to plan a balanced menu and some delicious cocktails for a happy and hearty experience. We are here with some exciting handpicked cocktail recipes that are perfect for brunch. Check them out and choose your favourites.

Here Are 6 Refreshing Cocktails To Add To Your Brunch Menu:

1. Screwdriver Cocktail

A simple, delicious and fuss-free cocktail for your brunch, screwdriver needs only 3 ingredients -- vodka, orange juice, and ice. For the best taste, use freshly squeezed orange juice. Garnish with an orange wheel and serve. Click here for the full step-by-step recipe.

2. Lemonade Mimosas

What's a brunch without mimosas? Incomplete! This cocktail is a popular juice for brunches. What's more, you can twist the classic mimosas by trying these lemonade mimosas. Fill champagne flutes halfway with champagne, follow it with lemonade and serve.

3. Espresso Martini

If all you want for brunch is a coffee, then this expresso martini is for you. In a cocktail shaker, add vodka, coffee liqueur such as Kahlua, a fresh espresso shot, and simple syrup. You can also add Baileys to make it creamy. Now cover and shake well for about 15 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with cocoa powder and serve. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Red Sangria

If you love wine cocktails, sangria can be perfect for your brunch. This drink combines red wine with fruit juices and spices. Take a large pitcher and mix wine, orange juice, and granulated sugar. Add fruit pieces like oranges, apples, blueberries, and strawberries. Add cinnamon stick, refrigerate for two hours and serve. Here is the full recipe.

5. Vanilla Peach Bellini

Calling all peach lovers, Bellini is for you. Bring the vibe of Italy to your brunch table with this recipe prepared using Prosecco, which is an Italian white wine. To make this cocktail, blend fresh or frozen peaches to get a smooth paste. To this, add and blend honey, vanilla and orange zest. Now refrigerate this mix to chill. While preparing the cocktails, add 2 tablespoons puree and top with Prosecco. Garnish with fresh mint leaves. Click here for the full recipe.





6. Mint Julep

Here is a refreshing and easy-to-make cocktail for your brunch. Take a silver glass, pour simple syrup and add mint leaves. Muddle until mint leaves are broken up. Pour bourbon and stir lightly. Add lots of crushed ice and garnish with mint sprig. Here is the full recipe.





Which of these brunch cocktail recipes is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.

