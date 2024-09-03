Figs (or anjeer) as we call it in India, is widely consumed across the country. The dried ones are crunchy, chewy, and sweet and hold a constant position in our dry fruit bowls. And guess what, history reveals that the fruit has been around since 5000 BC, making it one of the oldest food ingredients consumed by people in India, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey and the Mediterranean regions. What adds to the popularity are the associated health benefits. According to multiple health experts, anjeer is a great source of fibre iron, copper, several minerals and vitamins, and phytonutrients, benefitting our overall health. But did you know figs, especially the dried ones, make a great snacking option too, especially when you are travelling?





Nutritionist and weight loss expert Nmami Agarwal took to her official Instagram handle to explain why one should consider carrying dried figs while travelling. "Figs have a naturally sweet, honey-like flavour with a soft, chewy texture and tiny, crunchy seeds inside, making them a delicious treat," her post reads.





Planning A Road Trip? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Carry Dried Figs:

1. Figs have high fibre content:

We often avoid drinking water while travelling. This helps you prevent nature's call as much as possible. While it is true that this process eliminates the stress of looking for a clean washroom, it unfortunately leads to constipation many times. And that is exactly where a handful of figs come in handy. The fruit is packed with soluble fibres, which help keep up your metabolism and digestion process. Besides the fibres in the fruit also help you keep full for long.

2. Figs for gut health:

Anjeer is a great source of prebiotics, leading to the growth of good bacteria in the gut. This not only helps keep up the digestive system but also keeps problems like bloating, acidity, and indigestion at bay. This further helps "you feel better while on the move," the nutritionist states.

3. Figs strengthen muscles:

Travelling for hours can be physically exhausting too, making your muscles weak and tired. That's when you need some anjeer to refuel your body with a good amount of potassium - essential for balancing fluids in your body. It also helps keep your muscles active and working properly.

4. Figs to keep up your energy:

Alongside potassium, figs also contain magnesium and iron, which help control cravings and keep your energy levels steady. This also helps you stay away from short tea breaks for unhealthy snacking.

5. Figs make healthy snacking choices:

If you are someone who likes eating clean even during trips, then anjeer is just the snack for you to carry along. It is packed with nutrients, low in calories and tastes delicious - making it a perfect choice to munch without weight gain worries.





Now that you know why figs should be in your travel bag, include them in the food list while planning your next trip.