Eggs are versatile and easy to cook. After instant noodles and tea, one dish even amateurs can make is decent eggs. From five-star restaurants to roadside vendors, one can find delicious egg dishes everywhere. Every egg fan has a particular style of preparation they like the best. Do you have one? Well, how you like your eggs can reflect not just your taste but speak volumes about your personality traits. Surprised? There might be some truth to this theory. To test it out, think about your favourite type of egg and then read below to discover what it reveals about you:

Here Are 5 Yummy Egg Preparations And What Your Favourite One Says About You:

1. Sunny Side Up

People who enjoy sunny side up are often open-minded. They are open to new experiences and are not afraid to fail. Sunny side-up lovers are also creative, curious and imaginative. They thrive in social circles with positive vibes and good energy. They get easily stressed in difficult situations.

2. Boiled Eggs

Photo Credit: iStock



People who like boiled eggs the most are often disorganized. Their room will be a mess, and they will hardly be seen cleaning their table at work. They are not fans of fancy or complicated things and believe in simplicity. They are committed to good health and fitness.

3. Omelette

Omelette eaters are self-disciplined. They have a timetable and fixed routine for everything. They make to-do lists of all their daily tasks and try their best to get them all done. They do not like surprises that disrupt their plans. They often have a great deal of accomplishments from an early age.





Also Read:5 Types Of French Fry Enthusiasts - Which One Best Describes You?

4. French Toast

Photo Credit: iStock

People who like French toast the most have a playful and childlike personality. They are sensitive at heart and can also be quite gullible. They have weak decision-making power and often rely on others for help. On the bright side, they often receive immense love, care and attention from their family and friends.

5. Egg Bhurji (Scrambled Eggs)

Photo Credit: iStock

Scrambled egg aficionados are guarded. They do not open up easily and are more of an introvert. They have a hard time trusting people and have only a few friends. They are fierce about protecting the people and things they care about.





Also Read:Zodiac Signs Reimagined As Yummy Food Items - Which One Are You?





Does your favourite egg style correctly match your personality? Share your results in the comments section.





Note: This article is intended for entertainment purposes and does not claim to provide scientifically proven insights.