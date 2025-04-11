Eggs are a staple in many households. Regardless of the season, people always have eggs in their kitchen. You can have them scrambled, poached, fried or in an omelette, there are just so many ways to eat eggs. But one of the most common and easiest ways is to have them as boiled eggs. Just drop them in water, let them boil, and you're good to go. No oil, no extra effort. And because this process is so convenient, we sometimes end up boiling a batch instead of just one or two. But have you ever wondered how long they're fresh for? Can you eat them after a few days or do you need to consume them quickly? If you are an egg fanatic, then let's find out the truth behind it.

How Long Do Boiled Eggs Last In The Fridge?

Unlike raw eggs, which have a naturally protective shell coating, hard-boiled eggs become susceptible to contamination after cooking. As per the official website Ask USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), hard-boiled eggs can last up to 7 days in the refrigerator if stored properly. Make sure to store it at 4 degrees Celsius. The shell helps protect them from absorbing fridge odours and bacteria, which keeps them fresh for longer. If you store peeled eggs in the fridge, make sure to consume them within 2-3 days. Without the shell, the egg can dry out faster and is more prone to getting rotten. As for room temperature, hard-boiled eggs should never be left out for more than 2 hours. Make sure to consume them immediately within an hour, especially if the weather is hot.





How To Tell If A Hard-Boiled Egg Has Rotten

Nobody likes to consume a spoiled egg. But, with some simple hacks, you can tell if your hard-boiled eggs have passed their prime or not.





1. The Smell Test: Fresh eggs don't have a strong smell. If your eggs have a rotten, sulfuric or confusing odour, it's time to throw it away.





2. Texture: If the egg white or yolk feels slimy or rubbery, it is best not to eat it. Eggs are supposed to have a soft texture.





3. Colour: If the egg white has turned into any other colour like pink, green, or grey, or if the yolk looks overly dark, it means it has spoiled.





4. The Float Test: For unpeeled eggs, a simple yet effective method is to float them in water. If the egg floats, chances are it has gone bad. If it sinks, it is good to use!





(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)