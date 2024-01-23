If you are like us, you surely get excited seeing the colourful winter vegetables in the market. They are fresh and crunchy and add colour, flavour, and texture to your meal. In this article, we will talk about methi greens - a winter-exclusive saag that is used in cooking in multiple ways. You can make pakoda, thepla, paratha, and even a wholesome methi sabzi or methi chicken. But what reigns supreme is a soulful methi dal. Now, you must wonder why - given dal is the simplest in the lot?! Let us explain to you why methi dal makes for a perfect winter meal.





Methi Dal Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Methi Dal Is Soulful:

1. Comforting:

Dal-chawal is comfort, and there's no denying it. It is wholesome, light on the stomach, and easy to digest at any given time. And we feel methi dal is probably the easiest way to sneak some greens into your diet.

2. Easy to make:

We hate getting out of the cosy blanket on a chilly day. Preparing a fulfilling meal in such a situation seems dreadful. That is exactly where an uncomplicated recipe like methi dal comes to your rescue. Prepare this dish in no time and give yourself a break from the kitchen.

3. Keeps you warm:

You can have methi dal in the form of soup. Prepare a light lentil soup and add some fresh methi greens to it for a nourishing meal. Alongside, it will help you stay warm and prevent common seasonal diseases.

4. Packed with nutrients:

Dal is a storehouse of fibre, protein, and various essential nutrients. Likewise, methi greens load you up with antioxidants, vitamins, beta-carotene, and more that help aid overall bodily functioning. Whether you are trying to lose weight or on a diabetes diet, a bowl of methi dal can always be a part of your meal.

5. Versatile:

What comes to your mind when we say methi dal? A quick recipe to pair with rice for a fulfilling meal. But did you know you can have it in various other forms too? Pair with toasted bread and enjoy it in the form of soup, thicken the dal and have it with roti or paratha, and dry it up to make a filling for a sandwich or roti roll.





Tips To Remember While Washing Methi Saag: How To Wash Methi Greens:

Before jumping into the methi dal recipe, let us also take you through some tips to clean the methi greens properly.





- Start with picking the baby leaves that are crunchy and fresh.





- Cut the roots and place them on a strainer.





- Keep the greens under running water and wash them well.





- Keep the strainer aside (with the greens) and let the excess water strain.





- Use it fresh in your recipe to enjoy the taste to the fullest.

How To Make Methi Dal For Winter Meal:

You can prepare methi moong dal in more than one way. Here, we made it with moong dal.





Start with boiling the moong dal with some turmeric. Then heat oil and prepare a tadka with jeera, ginger, garlic, tomato, and some spices. Add the methi greens to it and sauté. Finally, pour the boiled dal, simmer it for a while, and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and some ghee. A hot bowl of dal is ready to be relished.





