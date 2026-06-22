There are few dishes as comforting as a bowl of homemade rajma. Slow-cooked kidney beans simmered in a flavourful onion-tomato gravy have long been a staple in Indian households. Whether paired with steamed rice or enjoyed on its own, rajma is filling, wholesome and packed with protein. But if you are looking to make your everyday meals a little healthier, there is a simple place to start. With a few smart additions and tweaks, you can increase the fibre content of homemade rajma without compromising on its taste, texture or comforting appeal.





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Why Is Fibre Important?

Fibre is an essential nutrient that supports digestion, promotes gut health and helps keep you fuller for longer. A fibre-rich diet may also help regulate blood sugar levels and support heart health. While rajma naturally contains fibre, a few simple additions can make your homemade preparation even more nourishing.

Here Are 5 Ways To Make Your Homemade Rajma Fibre-Rich

1. Add Finely Chopped Vegetables To The Gravy

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One of the easiest ways to boost fibre is by incorporating vegetables directly into the rajma masala. Finely chopped carrots, bottle gourd (lauki), pumpkin or even mushrooms blend seamlessly into the gravy as they cook. The vegetables absorb the spices and flavours while quietly increasing the fibre content of the dish. The best part? Most people won't even notice the difference in taste.

2. Stir In A Handful Of Spinach Towards The End

Leafy greens are a simple yet effective way to add extra fibre to everyday meals. Once the rajma is fully cooked, stir in a handful of chopped spinach and let it simmer for a few minutes. The spinach softens quickly, blends into the curry and adds nutrients without altering the classic rajma flavour. This is an especially useful trick for those who struggle to include enough greens in their daily diet.

3. Make The Onion-Tomato Base More Generous

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Many people focus on the rajma itself and overlook the gravy. However, the onion-tomato masala can contribute fibre too. Instead of using a minimal amount, prepare a richer base with extra onions and tomatoes. Avoid straining or excessively blending the masala. Keeping some texture in the gravy not only enhances flavour but also helps retain the natural fibre from the vegetables.

4. Add Oats While The Rajma Simmer

This may sound unusual, but a spoonful of rolled oats can work surprisingly well in rajma. Add them during the final simmering stage and allow them to soften completely. The oats blend into the gravy, making it slightly thicker while adding soluble fibre. Since they absorb flavours easily, they do not significantly change the taste of the dish.

5. Top It With A Crunchy Fibre-Rich Garnish

Think beyond coriander leaves. Before serving, top your rajma with finely chopped onions, grated carrots, cabbage or radish.

This not only adds freshness and texture but also increases the overall fibre content of the meal. The contrast between the warm curry and crunchy vegetables makes every bite more interesting.





Rajma is already a nutritious addition to the menu, but a few thoughtful tweaks can make it even better. From leafy greens and hidden vegetables to oats and crunchy toppings, these simple ideas can help increase the fibre content of homemade rajma while keeping its comforting flavour intact. After all, when a dish is as beloved as rajma, small improvements can go a long way.