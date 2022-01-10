Be it any season, breakfast menu offers us a huge variety that we love to experiment with. However, meals made with seasonal produce are the best as these are fresh, just plucked and full of nutrients. In winter, our appetite jumps up to a new level, so does our breakfast spread. So we thought of creating a special winter breakfast menu with exciting dishes made with spinach (palak). Don't we all love the taste of bright, vibrant winter greens?



Spinach not just tastes great, it also comes with various nutritional benefits, making it a must in our winter diet. Here are some winter-special spinach recipes you must try for breakfast.



5 Winter-Special Spinach Recipes For Breakfast:



1. Spinach Pancake





The breakfast staple gets a spin of spinach. Eggs are combined with spinach leaves and mixed with the healthier whole wheat flour to make this delicious pancake. Click here for the recipe.





2. Baked Spinach And Corns

Make a cheesy baked dish with spinach and corns, and enjoy a hearty meal to start a chilly day on a warm note. This baked dish is delicious as well as nutritious. Click here for the recipe.







3. Palak Poori





If typical Indian food is what you crave for always, then make your poori with spinach and enjoy the hot and heavy meal of poori bhaji on a cold winter morning. Click here for the recipe.











4. Palak Dosa





In the mood for South Indian? What can be better than a dosa? Do make one with the wonder green of spinach and treat yourself right at the start of the day. Click here for the recipe.











5. Spinach Omelette





Can we ever leave out our favourite omelette? Eggs and spinach together make this classic dish better and healthier. Click here for the recipe.

Make every morning warm and comforting in winter with these spinach recipes. Let us know which one you liked the best.

