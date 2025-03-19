Over the years, with increasing stress, more and more people have shifted their focus on healthy eating. And when we talk about healthy eating, the first thing that comes to our mind is a superfood. According to an article on the official website of Baylor College of Medicine, it is a marketing term describing food items enriched with nutrients, antioxidants, probiotics, fibre and other health-promoting compounds. Some of the most popular superfoods are broccoli, almonds, chia seeds, whole grains, avocados and more. But did you know there's more to the list? Some superfoods end up in the trash unknowingly. From vegetable peels to fruit seeds, certain parts of your everyday food ingredients have a good amount of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and more. In this article, we have highlighted a few such superfoods that we've been tossing every day. These suggestions are made by nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani. Take a look.





5 Foods You're Wasting That Are Actually Superfoods:

1. Avocado seeds:

Over the years, avocados have gained a good share of popularity in the world of gastronomy, courtesy of their rich nutrient profile. You can have them as is or prepare a smoothie, spread and guacamole with this mushy fruit. From now on, include its seeds in your diet as well. According to a study published in the journal Food Chemistry: X, these seeds are rich in various nutritional and bioactive compounds, especially proteins, starch, lipids, crude fibre, vitamins, minerals, and numerous phytochemicals. You can either blend the seed in your smoothie or dry it and grind it into fine powder for consumption, explains nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani.

2. Watermelon Rind:

Did you know that the skin of watermelon is as healthy as the fruit? It comes with a host of health benefits and is rich in fibre, vitamin A, and vitamin C, as well as potassium and magnesium. The expert adds, "Watermelon rind is high in citrulline that Improves blood flow, reduces muscle soreness, and hydrates your body." Prepare sabzi with watermelon rind and enjoy a nutrition-packed meal, while cooling your body during the summer season. Click here for the recipe.

3. Edible Flowers:

A popular decorative ingredient for an exotic dish, edible flowers are super healthy too. According to nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani, they are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins, boosting skin health. This superfood also helps strengthen your immune health and fights ageing signs. "Add them to salads for a nutritional boost," she adds.

4. Sourdough Bread:

Sourdough's distinctive tangy flavour and chewy texture, make it a popular choice among bread lovers. And thanks to its fermentation process, this bread is easy to digest. The expert further explains that the gut-friendly probiotics in this bread help improve gut health and regulate blood sugar levels in the body. So, "ditch regular bread and opt for sourdough bread" for a healthier diet, she adds.

5. Aquafaba:

WebMD defines Aquafaba as a starchy liquid, made with legume water. especially chickpea water. It is considered a healthy, vegan alternative for eggs in any kind of recipe. Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani adds that this egg replacement also helps lower cholesterol, supports heart health, and adds more protein to your daily meals.





From now on, include these food items in your diet and make it a healthier one. Eat smart, stay fit!