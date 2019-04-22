Heard Of Avocado Tea? It Can Do Wonders For Skin, Blood Pressure And Weight Loss, See Recipe

Avocados are filled with omega-3 fatty acids which make it excellently heart-friendly

Avocado and its fan-following in the world of health and nutrition is getting bigger by the day. The superfood is also often dubbed as the 'olive oil of the Americas', as it is so nutrient-dense. Pulpy and buttery, avocado is not only a treasure trove of health benefits but also a super versatile fruit. You can use it to make guacamole, hummus, rolls, curry, smoothies and salads. Some people are also using avocados to make tea and it is nothing like anything you have had before. Avocado tea has created quite a stir among fitness enthusiasts across the globe. One of the best aspects about this wonder beverage is that you can make it with that part of avocado which we often discard first- the pit or the seed.





Here are some health benefits of avocado tea that is making it all the rage in the fitness circuit:

Avocados are filled with omega-3 fatty acids which make it excellently heart-friendly.

The avocado seeds are also effective in fighting bad cholesterol.

Avocados are a good source of antioxidants that help fight free radical damage. Free radical damage can hamper your immunity system, and may even make your skin age faster. Some studies have also linked excessive free radical damage with cancer. The strong antioxidant quotient in avocado seeds may prevent tumour growth.

Avocado seeds are source of fibre, which helps promote satiety. If you feel full you would naturally binge less and thus facilitate weight loss. Avocado seeds are also a good source of calcium. Some studies claim that calcium may speed up fat loss.

Avocado seed tea is a low-cal beverage too. Drinking this is a healthy alternative to liquid calorie-laden aerated sodas and beverages.

Avocado tea can prove very fruitful for digestion. If your tummy feels heavy or you have been constipated for a while you should make this beverage a part of your daily routine.

The tea is packed with anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce pain and swelling that could be due to underlying inflammation.

Avocado tea could do wonders to keep your blood pressure in check. Much like the fruit, the seed too is a very good source of potassium. Potassium helps negate the ill -effects of sodium and stabilise your blood pressure levels by relaxing your blood vessels.

Being a rich source of vitamin C, avocado seeds also help exfoliate your skin naturally and induce a natural glow.

Here's how you can make avocado tea at home

1. Take an avocado and pit it.

2. Once you have the stony seed in your hand, put it in a vessel with a cup of water and bring it to boil for over 5 minutes.

3. Take out the pit carefully, they are much softer now and can be cut it into small pieces. If you want then you can shred them too using a coffee grinder.

4. Put the pieces in a vessel with two cups of water and let it steep for 7-8 minutes.

5. Bring down the flame.

6. Strain and pour the tea.

7.You can add a teaspoon of honey in the end for flavour.



Sound easy? Try this healthy tea at home and let us know what changes it brought about in your life?





