When you return from grocery shopping, the first thing you do is store the perishable items in the refrigerator. Items like butter, eggs, frozen food, milk, curd, etc., are directly placed in the fridge since they have more chances of getting spoiled than others. This practice is something that we have picked up from our parents and grandparents. However, dairy is not the only food product that you should be worried about. More often than not, we miss some everyday food items that should also be placed in the fridge to maintain freshness and increase their shelf life. Intrigued? Read on to learn more about 5 foods that you must refrigerate ASAP!





Refrigerate nuts and seeds to increase shelf life.

5 Foods That You Must Refrigerate ASAP

1. Nuts and Seeds

You might be surprised to know this, but refrigerating dried nuts and seeds can keep them fresh for a long time. Nuts and seeds contain natural oils that tend to become rancid when exposed to heat and humidity for longer periods. Storing them in airtight containers and placing them in the fridge can ensure that they remain fresh for a long time. This can also increase their shelf life.

2. Whole Wheat Flour

Yes! Avoid storing whole wheat flour out in the open and under direct sunlight. Just like nuts and seeds, whole wheat flour contains natural oils from wheat germ that can become stale over time, especially if stored in warm and humid conditions. This trick can also help you in hot and humid conditions as this would prevent moisture buildup in the flour.

3. Fresh Herbs And Spices

Fresh herbs and spices can enhance the flavour and texture of any dish. However, if not stored properly, they can spoil quickly. To prolong their freshness and life, store them in the refrigerator in tight containers. For herbs, wrap them loosely in damp paper towels and place them in resealable bags. Refrigeration of herbs can help retain the colour and flavours of your herbs and spices.

Herbs and spices should be refrigerated in air-tight containers.

4. Nut Butter Jars

Did you leave the newly opened almond butter jar on the kitchen counter thinking it won't spoil? Once opened, jars of nut butter have the tendency to oxidize and spoil if not refrigerated. Since nut butter also contains nut oils, they will spoil if left at normal room temperature. To avoid this, always refrigerate nut butter, especially the ones made at home.

5. Natural Syrups

Fruit and other sweet syrups are often stored in pantry cabinets. However, this practice is wrong. These sticky syrups can develop mold if not stored properly in a cool, dark place. For example, if you want to maintain the quality of maple syrup, refrigerate it right after opening. If you fear that it will crystallize, gently reheat it to bring it back to its original consistency.





Do you know any other food items that should be refrigerated? Let us know in the comments below!