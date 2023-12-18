One of the handiest appliances one can have in a kitchen, microwaves are practically every cook's best friend. These little heat boxes cook and reheat food easily, and save a lot of time, especially if you are constantly on the go. Nowadays, you can almost cook anything in a microwave - from popcorn to gravies. Some modern-day appliances also come with the technology of a defroster and air fryer, making the microwave a whole-in-one package. However, while they can do anything, they also have the capability to ruin a meal if you don't know which materials are safe and which aren't. If you are curious about knowing more, read further about what not to put in a microwave.





Also Read: Microwave Maintenance Made Easy: 5 Tips To Keep Microwave Squeaky Clean

5 Things Never to Put In A Microwave: Things That Are Not Safe For Microwaves

1. Plastic Containers

Do you check plastic containers before using them in your microwave? If not, chances are you are damaging your health. Upon heating, plastic containers that are not labelled "microwave-safe" can cause a container to crack and release tiny bits of microplastics, nanoplastics, leachates, and other toxic chemical compounds in the food. Consumption of these can increase the risks of cancer and other health diseases. So, unless the plastic container is labelled as microwave-safe, avoid using it in the appliance. This way, you can ensure that your health is safe!

2. Metal

Yes! Metals are NOT safe for microwaves. This is because metal can reflect and concentrate electromagnetic waves, which can result in sparks, fires, and even damage to the microwave's magnetron. Sharp points on a metal container may cause sparks that can damage the microwave and potentially pose a fire hazard. The metal vessels will block your food from getting warmed up because they will bounce the heat back to the microwave instead of absorbing it. To avoid this, you should read the reader's manual and guidelines thoroughly and use microwave-safe containers that don't pose such threats.

3. Grapes

Did you store the grapes in the refrigerator, and now they are too cold to eat? You should then just let them sit out and wait for them to come to room temperature instead of microwaving them. Not many people know this, but grapes can cause sparks in a microwave because of their shape and composition. When exposed to a microwave's electromagnetic field, these fruits can create an electrical current that can pose a fire hazard to the appliance.

4. Eggs with Shell

Although you must have heard of boiling eggs in a microwave, avoid doing it at all costs. As the shelled egg heats up, the steam builds up inside it, which can cause it to explode. It can be dangerous and extremely messy for you to clean up the microwave afterward. However, if you still want to boil eggs in a microwave, it is best to crack them into a microwave-safe container and cook it that way. This would also work your way if you are on a weight-loss journey since microwaved eggs don't require any oils or butter to cook.





Also Read: Kadhi, Sambhar And More: 5 Indian Lunch Recipes That Can Be Cooked In A Microwave

5. Aluminium Foils

Have you ever accidentally put aluminium foil in a microwave just to see sparks flying? Just like metal appliances, aluminium foils are not microwave-friendly. Aluminium foil will not absorb the heat but reflect it, and your food will remain as cold as it was before. Moreover, aluminium foil can cause sparks, which could potentially damage the microwave and pose a fire threat. So, it is better to remove aluminium foils before putting your food in the microwave, or if you want to retain the moisture of your food, use butter paper instead.