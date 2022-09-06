When microwaves were introduced to us, we initially used them just to reheat food. But now, with a little creativity and innovation, we have managed to make all kinds of recipes in the microwave! From cooking Maggi, rice, boiling eggs to even preparing coffee - all can be done in the microwave, and that is not the limit. We have found out that even Indian recipes can be recreated in the microwave! Yes, you read it right! Now, you can prepare a proper lunch with the help of the microwave. Dal, kadhi, sambhar, biryani and more can be cooked in the microwave, you just need to follow the easy steps!











5 Microwave Recipes For Lunch:

1. Microwave Besan Kadhi







There is something about the delicious combination of kadhi-chawal that makes it so comforting and scrumptious. Often enjoyed for lunch, besan kadhi can now also be prepared in a microwave! The ingredients are all the same, you just need to cook it in the microwave.











2. Microwave Chicken Biryani







Who doesn't love chicken biryani?! The aromatic spices, flavourful rice and tender pieces of chicken are what make us relish this dish so much. Guess what?! Now you can make chicken biryani in a microwave! Don't believe us, find the recipe below.







3. Microwave Gobhi Dahiwala







Gobhi is cooked in aromatic spices and bathed in a yoghurt-based gravy to give a delicious curry. This gobhi curry can be prepared in the microwave and the result is creamy and scrumptious. You can eat this gobhi dahiwala with steamed ricc.











4. Microwave Sookhi Moong Dal







This sookhi dal is filled with all kinds of spices, making it masaledaar and delicious. While moong dal is traditionally a gravy, this dal recipe is dry and gives it a masaledaar, sabzi-like texture. The sookhi moong dal is a delightful recipe that would go well for lunch.











5. Microwave Sambhar







If South Indian food makes you happy, then this microwave lunch recipe is a delicious option for you! The beloved South Indian treat sambhar can also be prepared in the microwave! You can enjoy your microwave sambhar with rice, idlis or dosa!











Try out these microwave recipes for a yummy lunch and tell us which one you enjoyed the most in the comments section below!