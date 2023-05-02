Summer season is in full swing, and so is the time for muskmelons. This juicy fruit has a netted skin and is typically orange on the inside. Since muskmelons are loaded with antioxidants and have a high water content, they are considered one of the best fruits to beat the scorching summer heat. You'll find them loaded everywhere, be it in the supermarket or your local fruit seller. However, one problem that we all face while buying muskmelons is determining if they're ripe or not. After all, buying a muskmelon only to find out that it turned out unripe can be quite disappointing. In this article, we have collated a list of tips to help you pick perfectly ripe muskmelons every time.





Here Are 5 Ways You Can Check If The Muskmelon Is Ripe:

1. Check The Colour

The colour of the muskmelon is usually the first thing that we notice while buying it. A ripe muskmelon will be beige or creamy yellowish in colour, with little to no green patches. Another good indicator of ripeness is the presence of webbing on the skin.

2. Check The Stem

Another thing to look out for when determining if a muskmelon is ripe is to check if its stem is still attached. A ripe melon will naturally detach from its stem, while one that has been cut off too soon will still have some of it attached. The stem end should be round and smooth.

3. Smell The Muskmelon

The smell of muskmelon is a major indicator of its ripeness. A ripe muskmelon should have a sweet and slightly musky aroma close to the blossom end (the end opposite the stem). However, if the smell is too sweet, then it is most likely overripe.

4. Give It A Tap

Tap the muskmelon a few times with your hand or fingers and carefully listen to its sound. If you hear a low and solid sound, that means your muskmelon is ripe. On the other hand, if the sound is hollow or high-pitched, it's not a good sign.

5. Check The Weight

Lastly, pick up a muskmelon and feel its weight. A ripe muskmelon should feel heavy as it is filled with sweet and juicy pulp. If it feels too light, chances are that it's not ripe. It's best to feel a few melons and choose the one that feels the heaviest.





What Is The Difference Between Muskmelon And Cantaloupe?

Muskmelon is a species of melon that belongs to the gourd family. Over the years, many new varieties of muskmelon have emerged, including cantaloupe. While muskmelon and cantaloupe are quite similar, they differ slightly in terms of flavour and appearance. Muskmelons have a netted skin with a sweet or musky aroma, whereas cantaloupes lack distinct netting and are less sweet in taste. All cantaloupes are muskmelons; however, all muskmelons are not cantaloupes.





What's The Best Way To Store Muskmelon?

If your muskmelons aren't ripe yet, it's best to store them at room temperature for 2-3 days. Once ripe, they can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four or five days. If you've already cut into the muskmelon, make sure to cover it properly and consume it within a few days.







If you're bored of eating plain muskmelon and are looking for interesting ways to include it in your diet, don't fret. Here, we have some refreshing muskmelon drinks that you can try this summer. Click here for the recipes.







Now, that you know these tips, keep them in mind the next time you go and buy muskmelons.