Truth be told, I am a big fan of Desi Chinese. I mean, what's not to like? International flavours altered to please our palate? Yes, please! A couple of days back, I was enjoying the rain at home while craving some desi Chinese. But when I checked the fridge, I only had a cauliflower and a few extra veggies. Immediately, I decided to whip up a hot bowl of Gobhi Manchurian. But if you are also a fan of cooking, you know how tricky it can get to achieve a perfect balance of taste and flavours when you make desi Chinese at home. But worry not, after practising a few times, I have come up with a perfect guide to help you make restaurant-style Gobhi Manchurian at home. Intrigued? Read on to learn 5 tips that can help you make Gobhi Manchurian just the perfect way!





Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Gobhi Manchurian At Home

1. Don't Go For A Dull Cauliflower

First off, the star of our dish – the cauliflower! While selecting your gobhi, make sure to choose the one that is firm and fresh. Look for a cauliflower that has big and firm florets with no dark spots. This will ensure that you have big and juicy Manchurian contents that have a great texture and taste. Fresh cauliflower not only cooks better but also absorbs the flavours beautifully. Moreover, soak the cauliflower florets for 10 minutes in salt water before you start cooking. This will remove the unwanted impurities from the florets.

2. Make A Flavourful Batter

Half of the taste of your gobhi Manchurian depends on how to make the coating batter. In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour (maida) and corn flour to give your gobhi a tasty, crispy coating. In the batter, add ginger-garlic paste, salt, pepper and a pinch of baking soda to make it extra crunchy. Also, make sure the batter isn't too thick or thin so that it sticks to the florets well. More like, pakora batter consistency. Getting the batter right is important because it is the very first layer of flavour that your cauliflower will get.

3. Don't Fry Once But Twice

Yes, you read that right! Double frying is the secret to getting that perfect crunch. First, fry the coated cauliflower florets in hot oil until they are lightly golden. Then, remove them on a paper towel to drain excess oil. This first fry cooks the cauliflower through without overcooking the batter. While frying it the second time, keep the heat on high and fry the coated florets for a shorter time. This will ensure that the coated cauliflower remains crispy even after soaking up the Manchurian sauce. While double frying might seem like extra work, trust me, it will be worth it.

4. Prepare A Balanced Gravy

The gravy is what makes this dish a perfect 10. To make this, prepare a mixture of soy sauce, ketchup, red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce, and vinegar for that perfect sauce with all the flavours. Then in a pan, heat some oil and add finely chopped ginger, garlic, spring onions and green chillies. Saute for a few minutes before adding the gravy to it. Keep sauteing on a low flame so that the veggies absorb the flavours. At this point, taste the sauce and adjust the spices accordingly. Once you are satisfied with the taste, add a slurry of corn flour and water to thicken it.

5. Add Cauliflower Quickly

Once you have prepared the sauce, don't wait for it to cool down. Instead, toss the fried cauliflower in the prepared sauce just before serving it. This would ensure that the cauliflower remains crispy and doesn't turn soggy on absorbing the gravy. Use a wide pan to toss the coated cauliflower evenly and quickly. When you add the cauliflower florets quickly, it ensures that the dish remains piping hot and ready to dig. Garnish with some sesame seeds and enjoy!





Will you try making Gobhi Manchurian now that you know what tips to keep in mind? Let us know in the comments below!