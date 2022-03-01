Imagine this- it's party time and you are the host! A bunch of people are coming to your home and you have to cook and plan a menu all by yourself. Some guests love to indulge in greasy, oily and crunchy food items while others are on a low-fat diet, trying to shed extra kilos. What would you prepare for them? If you are struggling to decide the snacks menu for them, then fret not, as we've got you covered. Here we bring you a list of 7 low-fat snacks recipes that can turn out to be perfect party-starters for guests who want to indulge guilt-free. Easy-to-make, quick and delicious at the same time, all these low-fat snacks are sure to impress your guests with their tantalising flavours. Besides being super delicious, these snacks are also very healthy. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list.





Also Read: 10 Best Snacks for Party

Here's A List Of 7 Low-Fat Snacks Recipes You Must Try:

1. Low Fat Pepper Chicken Dry

Let's kick-start the list with this one. Chicken is a great source of protein, and makes for an excellent addition to the diet. Here we bring you a chicken recipe that has black pepper as one of its main ingredients. The recipe also makes use of traditional Indian cooking ingredients such as chicken, turmeric powder and green chillies as other key ingredients. Find the complete recipe here.

2. Low Fat Murgh Kurkuri

Want to enjoy the crispy and crunchy chicken snack without oil? Crunchy bits of chicken covered in a coating of chana dal, green chillies, and pan grilled until perfection. Try out this recipe, click here.

3. Low Fat Chicken Shawarma

Knock off the pita bread to make a perfect low fat chicken shawarma with lettuce. It is stuffed with pan fried chicken and crunchy veggies like tomatoes, onions, chillies and a yogurt-based sauce. Click here for the recipe.

4. Vegetarian Burritos

Now is the time you take the burritos game up a notch by trying this Mexican vegetarian burritos recipe. Tortillas are packed with highly nutritious kidney beans and cheese mix, served with the sensational salsa sauce. Click here for the recipe.

5. Baked Kachori

The most popular Indian street food! Enjoy street food, the guilt-free way. The otherwise deep-fried goodies have taken a healthy twist. Made with whole wheat flour and stuffed with urad dal and spices like chili powder, coriander powder, fennel powder and more, this kachori is a combination of both health and taste. Pair it up with your dip and savour! Click here for the recipe.

6. Til-E-Paneer

This paneer recipe would be a show stopper! Sesame and yogurt marinated paneer cubes baked in an oven. Serve with onion ringlets and chutney. Click here for the recipe.

7. Low-Fat Beetroot Kebab

These beetroot and tofu kebabs are a powerhouse of energy. Brimming with antioxidants, these kebabs hardly have any calories. Click here for the complete recipe.





Now, you know the drill, try these recipes and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite one in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!









