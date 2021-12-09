We all enjoy a dash of tadka in our food. It transforms our meals by adding that aroma and finishing touch and also balances out anything that's dull. However, it also has a number of health benefits. And it's for this reason that tadka is the star of Indian kitchens. Ghee, hing, jeera, garlic, curry leaves, and mustard seeds are common ingredients used in tadkas, and they contribute immensely to improving digestion and avoiding bloating. Here are 5 different types of tadka that can make your food pleasing and fuel your imagination.





1) Jeera-Hing Tadka





This is a popular tadka that can be used with any dal, including moong, masoor, urad, and toor. In a small amount of oil, temper the hing (asafoetida), cumin seeds, and dry red chilli, and then add the mixture to the cooked dal. You can also add some grated ginger to the mix when cooking it in the oil for more flavour and zing. While cumin seeds are high in potassium and iron, as well as antioxidants, hing promotes digestion and boosts metabolism, which aids in weight loss.

Jeera Hing Tadka is a simple way to flavor dishes

2) Sambar Dal Tadka

Sambar has a large following across India, and the many spices used to make it ensure that it bursts with flavours. The most common sambar tadka includes mustard seeds, curry leaves, tamarind pulp, sambar masala, and red chilli. Curry leaves are packed with vitamins A and C, potassium, calcium, fibre, copper, and iron among other nutrients. These help in weight loss, management of diabetes and cholesterol, and gut health.





3) Panch Phoron Tadka





Panch Phoron, a Bengali term, means ‘five spices' in English. It's a mixture that includes cumin (jeera), mustard (sarson) seeds, fenugreek (methi), nigella (kalonji) seeds and fennel (saunf) seeds. This spice blend is popular in east India. Elevate the taste of your dishes by frying this tadka in mustard oil. Of these ingredients, fennel has diuretic properties, aids in weight loss and also kick-start your metabolism. Fenugreek seeds, too, are packed with nutrients that help tackle a range of common ailments.





4) Onion-Tomato Tadka





As the name suggests, this classic Punjabi tadka uses a good amount of onion and tomato. Heat oil or ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds and the chopped onions and let them saute until golden brown. Then add the chopped tomatoes. If you like to spice it up further into a gravy, add some red chilli and coriander powder. While the onion is packed with iron, antioxidants, vitamins C and B, tomatoes are the richest source of a chemical called lycopene, which is known to have anti-cancer properties.

Onion tomato tadka is one of the most commonly used ones

5) Garlic Tadka





This is another delicious tadka. In a pan, heat some oil, then add the chopped garlic cloves and dry red chilli and saute until golden brown. Add the tadka to the cooked dal and let it absorb the aroma. Garlic has a lot of health benefits, such as helping in lowering blood pressure, quelling inflammation, and lowering cholesterol.





Include these tadka ideas in your day-to-day cooking, and enjoy the tasty and healthy meals.