If you're a chicken lover, a flavourful bowl of chicken curry is something you simply cannot say no to. Whether you're going out to eat or hosting a dinner party at home - chicken curry is usually on the menu. The best part about this dish is that it can be made in a variety of ways and it will never leave you disappointed. However, if you're bored of having the regular chicken curries and want to try something different- here we have curated a list of unique chicken curry recipes that you can indulge in over the weekend and are equally delicious. Check them out below.





Also read: From Butter Chicken To Pahadi Chicken: 5 North Indian Chicken Curries To Relish This Weekend

Here Are 5 Weekend-Special Chicken Curry Recipes:

1.Konkani-Style Chicken Curry (Our recommendation)

If you're bored of having the regular chicken curries - treat your taste buds with this Konkani-style chicken curry. It is made with a rich melange of ingredients like desiccated coconut, whole spices and juicy chicken pieces. Click here for the full recipe of Konkani-Style Chicken Curry.

2.Chicken Madras

Another delicious chicken curry recipe you must try is this chicken Madras. It is easy to make and offers a rich and flavourful taste. Make it for your next dinner party and serve it with rice or any bread of your choice. Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Madras.



3.Kerala-Style Chicken Curry

If you're looking for something unique yet delicious, then this recipe is just for you. Simmering chicken in a mix of flavourful spices - this Kerala-style chicken curry goes well with ghee rice, appam or any bread like parotta, paratha and more. Click here for the full recipe of Kerala-Style Chicken Curry.





Also read: Kerala Mango Curry Recipe: This Refreshing Tangy Curry Spells Indulgence In Every Bite



4.Kariwari Chicken Curry

Named after the city of Karwar, this chicken curry is inspired by the coastal flavours of coconut. The chicken is marinated in a paste made of red chillies, coriander seeds and garlic and later on cooked in spicy and aromatic masalas. Click here for the full recipe of Kariwari Chicken Curry.



5.Mango Chicken Curry

Yes, you read that right! Your beloved chicken curry with mangoes in it. This refreshing recipe is perfect for summer. It uses a combination of raw mango, curry leaves and tender chicken pieces, which gives it a unique blend of sweet and tangy flavours. Click here for the full recipe of Mango Chicken Curry.







So, what are you waiting for? Make these unique chicken curries, and let us know which one was your favourite.