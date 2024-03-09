Watermelon season is here! Who doesn't love the fresh, sweet, crunchy, and juicy watermelons? While you can always cut the fruit and bite into the juicy goodness, there are also some other amazing ways to make use of the watermelon season. You guessed it right, it is cocktails! We have a list of some delicious and fruity watermelon-based cocktail recipes, which will become your favourite summer cocktails for all parties or chilling weekends. Are you ready to meet your favourite new drinks? Read on!

Here Are 5 Fabulous Watermelon Cocktails to Try This Summer 2024:

1. Watermelon Margarita

Watermelon and tequila come together to make a fantastic margarita you will fall in love with sip by sip. All you need is tequila, lime juice, watermelon juice, and mint. Mix well in a cocktail shaker and serve on the rocks. Enjoy!

2. Watermelon Sangria

Summer means it's time to bring back sangria! Combine watermelon with chilled white wine, white rum, and lime juice to make this sweet-and-sour cocktail. Add pieces of frozen fruits like pineapple, blueberries, strawberries, and more watermelon. Enjoy!





3. Watermelon Mint Mojito

If Mojito is your forever-love cocktail, it's time to make it more exciting by adding the watermelon magic. To make this refreshing cocktail, you need watermelon, mint leaves, lime juice, light rum, and club soda. You can also make it more fun by adding watermelon balls to the drink.

4. Watermelon Mimosa

Add a fruity and cooling punch to your summer brunches with this delicious watermelon mimosa recipe. Blend watermelon cubes, lime juice, and sugar. Strain the mix. Now, take champagne flutes and first fill them halfway with watermelon juice, and follow it up with champagne. Garnish with watermelon wedges. Serve and enjoy!





5. Watermelon Pina Colada

Now that we are setting up a summer and tropical vibe, we cannot leave behind the beach-favorite Pina coladas. All you need to do is follow your regular Pina colada recipe with white rum and pineapple chunks, and also add frozen watermelon while preparing the cold, smooth blend. Here is the classic Pina colada recipe.





Which of these recipes will you try this weekend? Share with us in the comments section.