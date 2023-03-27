Summers are upon us and it is important for us to keep our body cool and hydrated. During this time of the year, we tend to feel exhausted and fatigued due to excessive dehydration and sweating. And what better way to re-energize our body than by opting for seasonal summer fruits? Watermelon is one such fruit that has a high water content and is used in numerous ways to beat the scorching summer heat. Be it in the form of salads, smoothies or drinks, it has the power to make us feel better instantly! Considering this, here we have curated a list of refreshing watermelon drinks that you can relish at home this summer. Take a look.





Here're 5 Refreshing Watermelon Drinks You Can Make At Home:

1. Watermelon Lemonade (Our Recommendation)

If you're bored of having regular lemonade, give it a fruity twist with this watermelon lemonade recipe. All you have to do is put watermelon pieces, sugar, salt and lemon juice in a blender, and blitz it all to get lump-free juice. Click here for the recipe for Watermelon Lemonade.

2. Watermelon Kanji

Kanji is a traditional Indian beverage that helps keep our body cool and hydrated. Here we bring you a summer-special kanji recipe made out of watermelon peels. Besides being delightfully tasty, it also makes for a healthy drink. Click here for the recipe for Watermelon Kanji.

3. Watermelon and Strawberry Smoothie

Made with fresh strawberries, watermelon, chia seeds, honey and low-fat yogurt, this watermelon-strawberry smoothie is power-packed with healthy nutrients. This smoothie is super refreshing and will keep you boosted all day long on a hot summer day. Click here for the recipe for Watermelon and Strawberry Smoothie.

4. Watermelon Basil Cooler

Add watermelon chunks, lemon juice and fresh basil leaves in a food processor and puree until smooth. Pour it into a tall glass and top it with club soda. This watermelon basil cooler is the perfect drink to enjoy in the summer season. Click here for the recipe for Watermelon Basil Cooler.





5. Watermelon Lychee Granita

Relish the refreshing flavours of lychee and watermelon in this icy cool granita. You only need a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes to make this yummy concoction. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and enjoy! Click here for the recipe for Watermelon Lychee Granita.











So, what are you waiting for? Try out these refreshing drinks at home and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments below.