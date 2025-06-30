There is no denying that most of us do not feel thrilled at the sight of leafy greens on our plates. Yes, they are packed with fibre, vitamins, and all kinds of good-for-you nutrients—but making them a regular part of your diet? Not the easiest task. Fortunately, Indian cuisine has its own smart, flavour-packed ways to sneak in greens without turning every meal into a health lecture. Whether you are feeling lazy or motivated, there is an option for both moods. Sure, a food delivery app can always come to the rescue. But if you are in the mood to cook, here are six desi dishes that will help you eat more greens without even thinking about it.





Here Are 6 Delicious Indian Recipes That Sneak In Greens Without You Even Realising

1. Palak Paneer (Spinach and Cottage Cheese Curry)

Is there anyone who truly dislikes palak paneer? Highly doubtful. Soft cubes of paneer in a rich spinach gravy—what is not to like? The creamy texture and mild spices mellow out the earthy spinach flavour, making it a crowd-pleaser. Even the pickiest eaters will not complain about this North Indian classic. Here is the recipe. And if the spinach in your refrigerator has wilted beyond redemption, there is no need to resist those cravings. Just order a portion online and enjoy a plateful of comfort at home.

2. Hara Bhara Kebab (Green Veggie Cutlets)

These green beauties are loaded with spinach, green peas, potatoes, and a gentle mix of spices. They are shaped into tikkis and then shallow-fried or air-fried until crisp. Perfect for snack-time, chai-time, or even a fuss-free lunch, hara bhara kebabs make greens feel like a treat. Pair them with mint chutney and no one will realise they are loaded with veggies. Find the recipe here.

3. Methi Thepla (Fenugreek Flatbread)

Gujarat has given us many culinary gems, but methi thepla remains unbeatable. These spiced, thin flatbreads made with fresh fenugreek leaves are perfect for breakfast, tiffin boxes, or even a lazy dinner. Roll one up with a bit of pickle or curd on the side and you have got yourself a snack that feels indulgent but is secretly healthy. Here is the full recipe.

4. Saagwala Chicken (Chicken in Mustard and Spinach Gravy)

What happens when leafy greens meet protein? You get saagwala chicken. Tender chicken pieces are cooked in a thick, spiced gravy made with spinach and mustard leaves—packed with flavour, and surprisingly hearty. Pair it with garlic naan for the full effect. Full recipe here. Not in the mood to cook? Fair enough. Order it online and enjoy a rich, leafy treat without breaking a sweat.

5. Palak Corn (Spinach and Sweetcorn Curry)

Palak corn may not get as much attention as palak paneer, but it has carved out its own loyal following. This dish brings together the sweetness of corn and the richness of spinach in a light, creamy gravy. It is colourful, comforting, and a great alternative for those who like corn more than leafy greens. Pair it with rotis or rice and you have got a balanced, weekday-friendly meal. Try this easy recipe.

6. Green Moong Dal Chilla (Savory Lentil Pancakes)

Think of it as the cooler cousin of the besan chilla. Made with blended green moong dal and your choice of greens, this savoury pancake is protein-rich and naturally gluten-free. It is also perfect for rushed mornings when you want something filling yet light. Serve it with chutney and feel like you have got your life together before 10 a.m.





Green vegetables do not always need to be boring or boiled. These recipes prove that you can enjoy your greens and your flavour too - no compromise required. Add them to your weekly rotation and keep your meals colourful, comforting, and just a little bit clever.





