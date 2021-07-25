When it comes to green leafy vegetables, we all can relate to the struggle of getting our kids to eat some greens. You must have tried green juices, mixed them with your dals, turned them into parathas and whatnot. While this struggle continues, we do our best to make sabzis and curries out of the green leaves. But what if we told you that there is a way in which you can actually get your kids to eat green leafy vegetables when they will also like the taste of it! While we were searching for some yummy recipes to make, we came across some easy leafy dishes that you can include in your everyday diet, and people of all ages will love to devour them.





(Also Read: How To Wash Your Greens: 5 Expert Tips To Clean Your Leafy Vegetables)

Leafy greens are loaded with multiple nutrients

Green leafy vegetables have tons of benefits that make a positive impact on our health. They are known to be high in nutrients and low in calories. On top of that, they help to build immunity, give stronger bones, aid in weight management and improve heart health. With these numerous benefits of greens, let's jump right into some fun and delicious recipes!

Here Are 5 Recipes To Make With Green Leafy Vegetables

1. Green Roti

Apart from being delicious, green roti is high in nutritional value. To make this roti, first, boil some spinach and blend it to form a smooth paste. Once done, knead the spinach paste with your regular atta and cook some green rotis. These colourful rotis will impress your kid right away!

A sandwich has many variations, and you can put in any vegetables of your liking. To prepare this sandwich, prepare a pesto sauce using spinach or basil. Add it as the base of your sandwich with vegetables, cheese and tikki. Serve fresh and enjoy.

This sandwich is easy to make

When it comes to having something creamy or buttery, everyone instantly becomes a fan! So, if you are looking for a recipe that is a blend of methi, mild spices, butter and cream, then methi matar malai is a perfect dish to prepare. You can even make this dish at any of your dinner parties, and people will love it.

This dish is creamy

The goodness of palak and eggs in one dish comes together to give our bodies a nutritional punch. If you are a fan of egg curries in general, then trust us- this recipe of palak egg curry will surely be a new twist to your everyday eggs.

A south Indian delicacy made with everyday ingredients is super easy to make. This dish is made with everyday house masalas, and you can whip it up in less than 20 minutes.

This dish is easy to make