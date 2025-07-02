There is no denying the fact that mornings are rushed and chaotic. Between hitting snooze too many times and rushing to get ready for the day, breakfast often gets missed. This is where the magic of online food delivery comes in. Whether you are working from home or stuck in traffic on your way to work, knowing that a protein-packed breakfast is just a few taps away from your favourite food delivery app takes away all our stress. And, if you are someone who is trying to up your protein intake (because of gym goals or just general adulting), it gets even better. Here are some quick, desi, high-protein options that you can easily order online, because why miss your breakfast when you can kickstart your mornings with a protein kick!





Here Are 6 High-Protein Breakfast Options You Can Order Online

1. Paneer Paratha

This one's a North Indian breakfast staple and for a good reason. Soft whole wheat parathas generously stuffed with spiced paneer will give you the perfect mix of carbs and protein to kickstart your day. Pair it with curd and pickle for extra satisfaction. And if kneading dough and rolling out parathas at 7 in the morning isn't your thing, just order it hot and ready from your favourite food delivery app.

2. Masala Omelette with Multigrain Toast

Fluffy, peppery, and packed with onions, green chillies and tomatoes, this desi-style omelette is the protein boost your body needs in the morning. You can pair it with multigrain toast and a side of mint chutney if you want to increase its flavours. Eggs plus whole grains? Definitely a must-have for a boost in your energy levels.

3. Moong Dal Chilla

Light, filling, and so delicious, moong dal chilla is the perfect vegetarian high-protein breakfast. It is made with soaked and blended moong dal batter with a few spices. This spicy pancake keeps you full without making you feel heavy or bloated. Pro Tip: If you want to make it extra filling, pair it with a multigrain bread and some ketchup for an effortlessly delicious breakfast.

4. Egg White Sandwich

For those who like keeping it clean and lean, egg white sandwiches are a great pick. Stuffed with fluffy egg whites, lettuce, tomatoes, and sometimes even a light spread of hummus or mustard, this breakfast feels light but is heavy on protein. Grab it on the go, and you won't feel sluggish or even hungry while wrapping up your morning emails.

5. Sprouts Chaat

A bowl of steamed mixed sprouts mixed with onions, tomatoes, and some lemon, this street-style sprouts chaat is protein at its best. It is high in fibre, packed with micronutrients, and so versatile that you can add whatever ingredients you want in the end. Have it plain or spice it up a bit, a hearty bowl of sprouts chaat is a perfect high-protein option to kickstart your day!

6. Chicken Sandwich

Simple but always reliable, sometimes, a quick chicken sandwich is all you need to start your day with some protein goodness. Lean grilled chicken layered with veggies and a light spread inside fresh bread makes this sandwich a breakfast staple for many. It is packed with protein and super easy to eat while you are commuting or working. Plus, with so many cafes and restaurants offering this to your doorstep via your favourite food delivery app, getting a chicken sandwich in the morning has never been easier.





So, now, ditch your habit of skipping breakfast in the morning and order these desi options to give your body the love it deserves!





