Raksha Bandhan is one of those festivals that brings everyone together, and this year, it's falling on August 19th. It's all about celebrating that special bond between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, it's celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Shravan, according to the Hindu calendar. Sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists, and in return, brothers promise to look out for their sisters forever. It's a day that's been important in Hindu culture for centuries. Like any good Indian festival, food plays a huge role in the celebrations. Beyond the sweets, Rakhi is a time for family feasts, with dishes like chole bhature, pulao, and a variety of snacks. So, if you're thinking about what to whip up this Raksha Bandhan, here are 6 snack ideas that are sure to be a hit with your fam:





Samosa

You can't go wrong with a classic samosa, and it's perfect for any occasion. While the potato filling is a crowd-pleaser, don't be afraid to switch it up! Try stuffing them with paneer, peas, or lentils. Serve them hot with tea or chutney, and watch them disappear.

Dhokla

This Gujarati staple is a winner for any get-together. Made from gram flour mixed with spices, it's steamed to perfection and then cut into bite-sized pieces. Drizzle on a tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies for that extra zing.





Dal Kachori

Kachoris stuffed with spiced moong dal are an absolute must for festivals. These flaky, deep-fried delights are rich and flavorful. With so many varieties out there, dal kachoris are a festive favorite you can't miss out on.





Khandvi

A crowd-pleaser in both Gujarati and Maharashtrian homes, khandvi is made from gram flour and sour yogurt. The rolls are topped with a tempering of mustard seeds, sesame seeds, and green chilies. Light, tasty, and healthy-what more could you want?





Hara Bhara Kebab

If you're looking for something green and delicious, hara bhara kebabs are the way to go. These are made from a mix of mashed potatoes, spinach, green peas, and a bit of cornflour to hold it all together. Add some spices, and you've got a snack that's both tasty and nutritious.





Paneer Popcorn

For a quick and easy snack, paneer popcorn is the vegetarian answer to the classic chicken popcorn. Just coat small cubes of paneer in a spiced batter and fry them up. They're ready in under 15 minutes and absolutely addictive.











Try out these recipes this Raksha Bandhan, and you're sure to impress your guests!