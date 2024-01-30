Many people think they are the biggest pizza lovers but often stick to their same-old pizza order. Now if you think just changing the toppings is equal to exploring the world of pizzas, you might be wrong. If you call yourself a die-hard pizza fan, we encourage you to explore the wide range of pizza crusts until you can settle on your favourite pizza style(s). From thin, hand-tossed crusts that are super light to thick, deep-dish crusts loaded with toppings -- we have compiled 6 popular types of pizza crusts for you to try.

Here Are 6 Different And Delicious Types Of Pizza Crusts:

1. Neapolitan Pizza

The Neapolitan pizza is considered to be the "original" Italian pizza crust. According to popular belief, this style of pizza was first made in Naples, Italy, in the 1800s. Coming to its texture, this pizza crust is light and has a slightly crispy texture. To achieve a real Neapolitan pizza crust, the dough must be kneaded by hand. It is then cooked in a wood-fired, domed oven.





2. Hand-Tossed Pizza

You must have seen the making process of this popular pizza crust, either directly or through shows or advertisements on TV. The hand-tossed pizza involves tossing the pizza dough in the air and catching it by the back of the fists to avoid any dough tearing. This process helps in achieving a thin yet strong crust which is then loaded with delicious toppings.

3. New York-Style Pizza

New York-style pizza is one of the most recognizable styles of pizza crust. It is often sold in wide slices to go. The big slices of this pizza crust are thin and bendy so you can fold them and eat them easily. The dough is prepared using high-gluten bread flour and the unique flavour is enhanced by the minerals present in New York City water.

Chicago-style pizza is loaded with cheese, tomato sauce and meat/vegetable fillings. Photo Credit: iStock

4. Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

The deep-dish pizza was developed in Chicago and is therefore also called Chicago-style pizza. This unique pizza looks like a pie, with a high edge and deep surface. This thick-base pizza is baked in a pan and is usually layered with lots of cheese, meat/veggie fillings, and tomato sauce.

5. Pan Pizza

Pan-style pizza is cooked in a pan or cast-iron skillet. The utensil gives the crust a crunchy outside and soft inside. The pizza crust is more bread-like and fluffy in texture. Toppings can vary as per your choice.





6. Stuffed Crust Pizza

This is one of the much-loved pizza crusts, especially for cheese lovers. In this pizza crust style, there is lots of cheese loaded in the crust, which melts after the pizza is cooked. Apart from cheese, the stuffing can also include a variety of sauces and meats. Stuffed-crust pizzas are usually cooked in a pizza pan or on a pizza stone.