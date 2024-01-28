Do you love cheesy, flavourful pizzas? Pizzas are usually made with a flour dough that is baked in an oven and topped with cheese and sauce. Apart from these basic toppings, one can add a variety of vegetarian toppings like capsicum, tomato, onions, olives, jalapeno, paprika, basil leaves, paneer, pineapples and non-vegetarian toppings like chicken, pepperoni, bacon, salami, ham, salmon and so on. You can also experiment with the crust -- thin crust, hand-tossed, cheese burst, deep dish, thick crust, stuffed crust and so on. Lastly, there is also a variety of sauces to choose from! Perhaps it is this versatility that makes pizza a popular, beloved dish. Now if you are eating a pizza, there are great chances you cannot finish that first slice or hop onto a second one, without sipping on a cold, fizzy beverage. Doesn't it feel perfect? Sorry to burst your bubble, but it isn't. While the pizza+cold drink combo may make your taste buds happy, it can be bad for your health.





Many people think consuming a soft drink with a heavy meal can aid digestion. However, it does the opposite. According to Healthline, drinking sweetened carbonated beverages can promote more gas, making you feel bloated. Nupuur Patil, Nutritionist and founder of Nupuur Patil Fitness, explains how pairing a sugary flavoured soda with your cheesy pizza can be bad for your health in the long run.

4 Reasons Why Pizza+Cold Drink Is Harmful For Your Health:

1. Weight Gain From Too Many Calories

Pizza and cold drinks, both components contribute to excessive calorie intake. Pizzas often contain refined carbohydrates, saturated fats, and sodium, leading to weight gain and potential cardiovascular issues. On the other hand, cold drink, typically laden with added sugars and empty calories, exacerbates the problem.

2. Rise In Cravings And Overeating

Consuming sugary beverages has been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and dental problems. The high sugar content also causes a rapid spike in blood glucose levels, followed by a crash, leading to increased cravings and overeating.





3. Weakens The Immune System

In addition, this combo lacks essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins, and minerals that are crucial for your overall health. Insufficient nutritional balance can contribute to deficiencies, weaken the immune system, and impair various bodily functions.

4. Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases

The excessive salt content in both pizza and soda can lead to water retention, elevated blood pressure, and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.





Based on the many potential health risks, it is better to enjoy pizza without a carbonated beverage. The nutritionist advises to avoid frequent consumption, strive for moderation and opt for such foods cautiously.