Winter in North India isn't just a season, it's a full-blown food mood. As the air turns crisp and evenings get shorter, Punjabi kitchens quietly shift gears. Ghee tins come out, slow-cooked dishes take centre stage, and meals start feeling heavier, warmer and deeply satisfying. These are the weeks when food isn't rushed, portions are generous, and comfort matters more than calories. On days you don't feel like stepping out into the cold, many of these winter classics are also just a tap away on your favourite food delivery app. But whether you order them in or experience them at a local dhaba, these Punjabi winter staples deserve a spot on your seasonal must-eat list.





Also Read: How To Make Delicious Ginger Rasam: A One-Pot Recipe For Sore Throat And Cold Days

Here Are 6 Punjabi Winter Classics You Can Easily Order Online

1. Sarson Da Saag with Makki Ki Roti

No Punjabi winter list is complete without this iconic duo. Slow-cooked mustard greens blended with bathua and spinach, finished with generous ghee and garlic, make sarson da saag deeply warming. Paired with makki ki roti, jaggery and white butter, it's rustic, hearty and deeply comforting. The slight bitterness of the greens balances beautifully with the earthy corn roti, making this a winter meal that feels nourishing rather than indulgent.

2. Pinni / Panjiri

Punjabi winters are incomplete without pinni or panjiri. Made with whole wheat flour, ghee, jaggery or sugar, and generous amounts of dry fruits, these energy-dense treats are designed to keep the body warm. Traditionally eaten during colder months, they're rich, nutty and incredibly satisfying in small portions. Often enjoyed with milk or chai, pinnis are less about dessert and more about winter nourishment.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Gajar Ka Halwa

Fresh winter carrots are the real hero here. Grated, slow-cooked in milk and ghee, and finished with sugar and nuts, gajar ka halwa is a seasonal classic done right. Winter carrots are naturally sweeter and juicier, which is why this halwa tastes noticeably better this time of year. Served warm, it's comforting without being overwhelming and feels especially indulgent on cold evenings.

4. Tandoori Chicken

Smoky, spiced and straight-up satisfying, tandoori chicken is a Punjabi winter staple that truly shines in colder weather. Marinated in curd, spices and mustard oil, then cooked till charred and juicy, it feels heartier when the air is crisp. Winter evenings call for bold flavours, and this protein-packed dish delivers without feeling heavy. Best enjoyed hot, with onions, lemon and mint chutney.

5. Kadhi Pakora

Punjabi kadhi is thick, tangy and slow-cooked — nothing like the lighter versions from other regions. Made with sour curd and gram flour, and loaded with soft pakoras, it's comforting in a way only winter food can be. Served with steamed rice, kadhi pakora feels warming, filling and deeply homely. The slight tang cuts through the richness, making it ideal for cold afternoons.

6. Aloo Paratha with White Butter

Winter mornings and aloo parathas go hand in hand. Stuffed generously with spiced potatoes and cooked in ghee, these parathas are hearty enough to keep you full for hours. Topped with white butter and served with curd or pickle, they're simple but deeply satisfying. In winter, the body craves warmth and carbs, and aloo paratha delivers both without apology.

Quick Hacks to Make These Punjabi Winter Classics at Home

1. Sarson Da Saag

• Blanch mustard greens briefly to reduce bitterness





• Add spinach or bathua for smoother texture





• Finish with a ghee-garlic tadka for depth

2. Pinni / Panjiri

• Roast atta slowly on low heat to avoid raw flavour





• Use desi ghee generously for aroma and warmth





• Add gond or edible gum for traditional texture

3. Gajar Ka Halwa

• Use fresh red winter carrots for sweetness





• Cook slowly in full-fat milk for richness





• Add ghee towards the end for better flavour absorption

4. Tandoori Chicken

• Marinate overnight for deeper flavour





• Add mustard oil for authentic Punjabi aroma





• Finish in a hot oven or tandoor-style grill

5. Kadhi Pakora

• Use sour curd for proper tang





• Cook kadhi slowly to avoid splitting





• Fry pakoras lightly so they absorb gravy

6. Aloo Paratha

• Mash potatoes finely to avoid tearing





• Add ajwain for flavour and digestion





• Cook on medium heat with ghee for crisp edges

Pairing Ideas for Punjabi Winter Classics

1. Sarson Da Saag with Makki Ki Roti

Pair with white butter and a small piece of jaggery to balance bitterness.

2. Pinni / Panjiri

Enjoy with warm milk or masala chai for maximum winter comfort.

3. Gajar Ka Halwa

Serve warm on its own or pair with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for contrast.

4. Tandoori Chicken

Best with mint chutney, onion rings and a squeeze of lemon.

5. Kadhi Pakora

Serve with plain rice, pickle and roasted papad for texture.

6. Aloo Paratha

Pair with chilled curd, spicy pickle and extra butter for authenticity.





Also Read: Lehsuni Methi Paneer: A Light, Garlic-Rich Paneer Dish For Easy Home Cooking





So, skip the winter rush and order these Punjabi classics online and savour their warmth, richness, and authentic flavours right from the comfort of your home.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.