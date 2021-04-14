It is tough to take a trip to North India and not find something to munch on. There is no dearth of snacks of all colours, flavours and kinds in North India. From crispy pakodas to melt-in-mouth kebabs, you can find anything here provided you are willing to explore. Another 'popular' theory about North Indian snacks is that most of them are too spicy. While we have enough examples to debunk the theory, but today we are in the mood to celebrate these fiery, hot snacks that have created a sensation of sorts.

Here are 6 spicy North Indian snacks that never cease to amaze us:

1. Mirchi Vada

This is as spicy as it gets. Mirchi or green peppers are slit from the middle and stuffed with mashed potato filling, the entire thing is then coated with gram flour and deep-fried. Click here for the recipe.

Mirchi vada is a popular Rajasthani vada

2. Murgh Kali Mirch Tikka

This chicken tikka comes with the added hotness of kali mirch of black pepper, making it a dream come true for fans of spic, hot food. Pair it with mint chutney, squeeze a bit of lemon on top and you are good to go. Find the recipe here.

3. Masala Papad

This crunch-fest made with roasted papad topped with chopped onions, sev, tomato, green chillies is not only the easiest recipe up our list but also a kids favourite. Try it for yourself and know. Click here for the recipe.

This crunchy snack is loved by kids too

4. Samosa Chaat

Samosa or chaat? Why choose when you can get the best of both worlds. Samosa is an Indian deep-fried pastry stuffed with spicy potato filling. In this recipe it is crushed and slathered over with an array of eclectic chutneys. Click here for the recipe.

5. Spicy Aloo Tikki

Think chaat and you cannot not think about aloo tikki. Crispy, stuffed potato patties are crushed and smeared over with spicy chutney, masalas and yogurt in this classic recipe that have ruled our hearts since time immemorial. Click here for the recipe.

6. Gol Gappa

You saw this coming, didn't you? Call them gol gappa, pani puri or phuchka, these tiny, puffed puris punctured and filled with spicy mint water, potatoes and chickpeas are bound to bring immense joy. Click here for the recipe.

Gol gappa is a popular Indian snack

Try these lovely recipes today and let us know how you liked it.

