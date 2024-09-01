A brunch (between breakfast and lunch) is a fun meal, perfect for weekend get-togethers. You can plan an Indian-style brunch with South Indian idli-dosa or Punjabi chhole bhature-lassi or perhaps a more Western-themed brunch with sandwiches and mimosas. Whatever cuisine you pick, brunches are always a success and have a unique vibe and energy, different from a lunch or dinner party. This weekend, plan a brunch at your place with your friends or family and follow these simple tips to make it the best brunch ever.

Here Are 6 Tips To Help You Host A Perfect Brunch:

1. Get Good Rest The Night Before

Brunches mean waking up early and setting up everything before the guests arrive. Your prep for the day starts in advance by getting all the supplies and RSVPs in time so that you can get plenty of rest at night and wake up in the morning fresh and all set to become the perfect host.

2. Decorate The Table

A brunch table has got to be refreshing and tasteful. Set it up with crockery in glass or pastels. Put out vases with fresh flowers in them. Arrange everything from plates, cutlery, glasses, cups, tissue holders, trays etc. Finish up the set-up before the guests arrive.

3. Don't Fill The Menu With Heavy Dishes

Since brunch is an early meal, your guests may not be eager to fill up on heavy foods. Keep a balanced menu with light and filling options so that people can eat as their appetite allows.

4. Desserts Are A Must

Even though brunch is unlike a dinner - always followed by dessert, it can be thoughtful to keep some sweet options like cupcakes, chocolates or some people-favourite mithai for an Indian-style brunch.

5. Plan Some Fun Activities

Unless only bucketloads of gossip are on the cards, you can plan some games and activities to keep your guests engaged during the get-together. You can try out some fun games or craft activities to entertain your guests.

6. Create A Photo Booth

Creating a photo booth or picture corner is easy. Simply set up a corner that is aesthetic and has good lighting for clicking pictures. Place a small banner or placard that highlights this spot as the photo booth. Leave out some random things such as hats, scarves, sunglasses, and children's toys for your guests to use as props for quirky poses.





Follow these tips and host the best brunch ever! Have fun.