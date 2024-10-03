What's the first thing that comes to mind when you want to make food quickly? We are pretty sure you answered the pressure cooker. This kitchen essential is designed to cut down on your cooking time while retaining all the nutrients. Plus, pressure cookers are capable in more than one way – they work wonders on slow-cook dishes, are perfect for tenderizing hard meat, and consume a lot less energy than any other kitchen appliance. Whether you are making rajma for a Sunday lunch or quickly boiling potatoes for that lip-smacking chaat, a pressure cooker is your kitchen's best friend. But before you buy one for yourself, make sure to keep these 6 points in mind.





Also Read: Watch: How To Keep Pressure Cooker Clean - Expert Shares Quick Tip

6 Things To Keep In Mind Before Buying A Pressure Cooker

1. Material Matters

When you are choosing pressure cookers, the first thing to think about is about the material. Aluminium and stainless steel utensils are the best when it comes to buying pressure cookers. Aluminium is lightweight and easy on the pocket, but stainless steel is loved for its durability. It can resist rust and is less reactive to food, which makes it a safer option in the long run. Yes, stainless steel can pinch your pocket but it's a one-time investment.

2. Analyse Its Size

While browsing through the catalogue, look for a pressure cooker that fits your needs. If you are cooking for two or three people, a 3-5 litre pressure cooker should work. But if you are cooking for your family of 4 or 6, then go for a bigger one with around 6 litres or more. Remember, a large cooker can still handle small quantities but not the other way around. Plus, if you host your friends and family regularly, then a large pressure cooker should be an ideal choice.

3. Stovetop vs. Electric

Stovetop pressure cookers are every cooker's essential tool. These cookers are quick, reliable, and also make that “hiss” sound that we all love. But, if you want an effortless experience, then go for an electric pressure cooker. With its manual settings and automatic shut-offs, they are perfect for kitchen newbies or anyone who doesn't want to be vigilant about their food. The only disadvantage of these types of cookers is that they take up a lot of kitchen countertop space.

4. Safety

Modern-day pressure cookers come with multiple safety features. You can find pressure-release valves, safety locks, and pressure indicators to make your cooking safe and sound. Many cookers even have automatic shut-offs to prevent overheating. So, make sure to check for these features before you make your final choice.

5. Induction-Friendly

If you are using an induction stovetop, make sure the pressure cooker that you use is compatible. Not all pressure cookers are induction-friendly, so if you use an induction stovetop, make sure to check if your pressure cooker mentions “induction base” on its bottom. Double-check if you are not sure. Trust us, it will save you a lot of trouble!





Also Read: 5 Foods You Should Never Cook In A Pressure Cooker

6. Cleaning

Let's admit it, no one loves to clean up after a big meal. So, when picking a pressure cooker, think about how easy it is to maintain. Non-stick cookers can be super easy to clean, but the coating might wear off after some time. Stainless steel might take a little bit more effort to clean but is super durable. Remember, the more complicated the design is, the more messy it would be to clean up.