Cooking has become easier than ever before. As our lives have become more and more fast-paced, so has our dependence on appliances that help save us time in the kitchen. One such appliance that we possibly cannot imagine our lives without now is a pressure cooker. Be it for making curries or rice-based dishes, it has always come to our rescue whenever we are short on time. Now, there's no denying the fact that pressure cookers have made our lives simpler, but have you ever wondered whether the type of food you're cooking should be cooked in it or not? We often overlook this, but the truth is, it can greatly impact the overall taste and texture of your dish. If you want to benefit from the perks of cooking in a pressure cooker, it's important to be mindful of the food you cook in it. In this article, we have curated a list of five foods that you should avoid cooking in your pressure cooker. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid Cooking In A Pressure Cooker:

1. Rice

If you're someone who uses a pressure cooker to cook rice, it's time to stop. The starch content present in rice can cause it to release a harmful chemical called acrylamide. This can lead to some health issues and is something you should avoid as much as possible. So, it's better to either steam the rice or cook it in a kadhai.

2. Potatoes

Most of us use a pressure cooker to boil the potatoes that are required to cook sabzis and curries. But just like rice, potatoes are also known to have high amounts of starch. This is why boiling or cooking them in a pressure cooker isn't such a great idea. It may definitely help you save time in the kitchen, but it can be harmful to your health.

3. Pasta

Another food item you should avoid cooking in a pressure cooker is pasta. Some people simply boil it in a pan, but there are plenty of others who prefer using a pressure cooker for it. Pasta, too, can release harmful chemicals since it has a high starch content. For best results, you should always cook it in a pan.

4. Anything with a creamy base

If you're using a pressure cooker to cook curries that have a creamy base, we suggest you reconsider your decision. Dairy products such as milk or cheese can curdle when cooked in a pressure cooker. If you want to save your dish from turning into a mess, it's best to either add the dairy element towards the end of the cooking or switch to another cooking method altogether.

5. Fish

Many of us are not aware that cooking fish in a pressure cooker is not healthy. Fish is quite delicate in texture, and when you cook it in a cooker in the form of curries, there's a high chance of overcooking. This may make the fish lose its flavour and make it dry. And this is something we certainly do not want. After all, who wants to eat fish that lacks moisture?





So, now that you know of these foods, take the necessary steps and avoid cooking them in a pressure cooker.