





'Indian reimagined' is how Chef Ajit Bangera, one of the prime movers behind Firo, prefers to define the restaurant's culinary identity. He avoids clichés like 'modern' or 'progressive Indian'. Firo is just one of several new dining spots that have made a mark in Chennai over the past few months. From a New York-style pizzeria to a speakeasy Japanese noodle bar to a fine dining space celebrating South Indian flavours, the city's food map is getting richer. Here is our round-up of the hottest tables in town.





1. Double Dashi

Chennai's ramen obsession shows no signs of slowing down, and Double Dashi is the latest to tap into the growing demand for Asian cuisine. Dashi, the broth that gives Japanese food its signature umami flavour, is the hero here. True to its name, the restaurant doubles down on that element in a quirky, speakeasy-style noodle bar. It is intentionally hard to find, with no presence on Google Maps, which only adds to the intrigue. Inside, the energy is high and the menu ranges from noodle bowls, yakitori and sashimi to Japanese-inspired drinks like Bubble Trouble, a lychee-flavoured cocktail topped with a bottle of Yakult.

2. Firo

Photo Credit: Firo

Among the most exciting new restaurants in Chennai in 2025, Firo offers a fresh perspective on Indian cuisine. There are no tasting menus here. Instead, sharing plates encourage diners to sample and savour together. Highlights include their witty take on palak paneer, called 'palak no paneer', and crispy dosa tacos filled with Goan-inspired pork. Each dish feels bold but still familiar, striking a balance between comfort and surprise. The food pairs well with an innovative cocktail programme, making Firo a strong contender for your next night out.





Where: Second Main Road, RA Puram

3. Fifth

Photo Credit: Fifth

Inspired by what the founders call the 'fifth taste' - umami - Fifth is a beachfront restaurant that pushes beyond sweet, salty, sour and bitter. The location is striking, with sweeping views of the Bay of Bengal, while the menu revolves around open-fire cooking. Expect charred meats, inventive vegetarian plates, and robust flavours from a Santa Maria grill and a dedicated smoker - both rare in Chennai. With its high-quality grills and seaside backdrop, Fifth offers both atmosphere and flavour in equal measure.





Where: Beach Road, MGR Salai, Palavakkam

4. The New Punjab Club

Photo Credit: New Punjab Club

The New Punjab Club draws inspiration from colonial-era gentleman's clubs while focusing firmly on Punjabi cuisine. Interiors feature chandeliers and English-inspired charm, but the menu stays true to the North West Frontier. Must-tries include the Murgh Badami Shorba, lifted by almond flakes and black pepper, the Peshawari Murgh Kebab, and their indulgent Dal Makhani. Together, the ambience and food make it a welcome new addition to Chennai's restaurant landscape.





Where: Second Avenue, A Block Anna Nagar





5. Visesham

Photo Credit: Visesham

The name Visesham translates to 'special' in many South Indian languages, and the restaurant has quickly lived up to that promise. Positioned as a fine dining destination, it brings together signature dishes from across South India in an elegant space defined by dramatic lighting. The Virundhu, a special platter, is the best way to experience the highlights. Dindigul biryani, Mangalorean Kori Ghassi, and burnt badam halwa are just some of the stars of the spread. For celebrations and milestone dinners, Visesham fits the bill.





Where: Chamiers Road, Nandanam

6. Za Pizza Cafe

Pizza culture in Chennai has levelled up this decade, and Za Pizza Cafe is the latest to join the mix. Located in the stylish Khader Nawaz Khan area, the diner channels an authentic New York vibe. Expect crisp crusts, foldable slices, and pizza made for sharing. Beyond the pies, the menu also features standout small plates, with parmesan pillows being a crowd favourite. For those who crave a classic New York slice in Chennai, this place delivers.





Where: Khader Nawaz Khan Road

7. 11:11 Reserve

Photo Credit: 11:11 Reserve

11:11 Reserve is not just another all-day café. Positioned as India's first 'Make a Wish theme café', it invites guests to write a letter to their future selves and choose a delivery date. Whether you participate or simply soak in the concept, the café serves comfort food alongside an extensive menu of beverages. Specialty coffees and iced matcha are standout choices, while the decadent Tres Leches cake is reason enough to return.

Where: Maharaja Surya Road, Venus Colony, Alwarpet