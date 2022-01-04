Whether you are planning a family or friends get together or are simply craving an easy, aromatic, one-pot meal, you know that one thing that will never disappoint you. Yes, we are talking about pulao. This one-pot meal has won the hearts of billions not just in India but across the globe. Made with a variety of ingredients like soya, veggies, chicken, meat and even fish, this versatile recipe is suitable for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. If you look around and explore, you will notice an array of chicken pulao recipes coming from different regions; for instance, Kashmiri Pulao, Junglee Pulao, Seekh Pulao and more. These chicken pulao recipes are hearty as well as filling to the core, making them ideal to satiate hunger anywhere and anytime while pleasing the appetite.





If you are wondering how to make them, worry not! We are here for you. Listed below are some of the easiest and tastiest chicken pulao recipes you must try making at home.

Here Are 7 Easy Chicken Pulao Recipes To Win Hearts At Dinner Table:

1. Kashmiri Chicken Pulao

Let's hit the list with this royal feast. It is an aromatic chicken pulao recipe, perfect for dinner parties or just a casual dinner with family. Besides being super delicious, this recipe is also an easy and fuss-free option to cook that does not require elaborate steps and can be cooked with simple ingredients found in your kitchen. Wondering how to make it? Click here!

2. Junglee Pulao

Here we bring you another exciting and easy version of chicken pulao made with a soul-soothing combination of rice, chicken, loads of seasonal vegetables, and some easy-peasy delicious desi masalas. To prepare this, all you need to do is add all these ingredients together in one pot, cook and your delish is ready to relish! Find the recipe here.

3. Chicken Seekh Kabab Pulao

A combination of chicken seekh and rice? Yes, you heard us! You can also use leftover chicken seekh kebab in the preparation of this pulao recipe. Pair it up with boondi or kheere (cucumber) ka raita and there you have your wholesome meal right in front of you. Here's the recipe for Chicken Seekh Pulao, Boondi ka raita and Kheere ka raita.

4. Yakhni Pulao

Yakhni refers to broth or stock, which is made with meat cooked with a host of fragrant whole spices. This Yakhni Pulao recipe is made with chicken, which is first cooked traditionally with a 'spice potli' - spices wrapped in a muslin cloth and dipped in water for cooking. Yes, that's how yakhni pulao is cooked. Find the complete recipe here.

5. Mughlai Chicken Pulao

Packed with the goodness of bold spices, nuts and dry fruits such as cashews, pistachios and raisins, this pulao recipe is a treat for all Mughlai food lovers. Enjoy it as is or pair it up with a bowl of raita, the choice is yours! Here's the recipe for you.

6. Tawa Chicken Pulao

Chicken lovers, we bet you do not want to miss out on this amazing dish. This Dhaba-style tawa chicken pulao spells indulgence in every bite. Besides, you can also use some leftover chicken curry to make this delicacy. Here's the recipe for you.

7. Leftover Chicken Curry Pulao

To prepare this delicacy, all you need is some pre-soaked rice, water, salt and the leftover chicken curry! Mix the curry and rice along with water and a pinch of salt and cook till the rice turns soft and mushy. Voila! Your lip-smacking chicken curry pulao is ready to be devoured. Here's the recipe.

Now, you know what to do, head straight to the kitchen, try out these recipes and let us know which one turned out to be a hit in the comment section below and stay tuned for more such delicious recipe articles. Happy Cooking!




