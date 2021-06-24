We feel raita is one of the most underrated dishes in Indian cuisine. Although it holds a permanent spot in every traditional thali, but not much has been spoken about it. In fact, we have hardly explored the versatility of this dish. Raita is basically a yogurt-based desi condiment that is spiced up with some masalas and served by the side of rice, roti and paratha. A classic raita recipe includes yogurt, whisked with roasted cumin, black pepper, red chilli powder and chaat masala. However, we often like customising it as per our choice- some of us like adding boondi to it, while others prefer having it with cucumber, onion and tomatoes. And if you dig deeper, you will find raita having its own adaptations in different regional cuisines. Take burani raita for instance. A must-have side dish with hyderabadi biryani, burani raita is basically garlic-infused spiced yogurt that helps cleanse your palate in between meals. Alongside, it also helps promote digestion and metabolism, thanks to the goodness of dahi.





Likewise, we recently came across another version of raita that blew our mind with its strong flavour. It's the kumaoni raitaa. With its roots in the hills of Uttarakhand, this raita defines the food culture of the people of Kumaon. Kumaoni cuisine is simple, nutritious and includes flavours that are uncomplicated and earthy - syncing with the environment of the Himalayas. The recipes here mainly include ingredients that are locally produced and easily available. Hence, in this Kumaoni raitaa recipe, we find usage of some simple and basic ingredients that can be found in almost every household.

Also Read: Add This Spicy Tadka To Regular Boondi Raita And Spruce Up Your Meal - Recipe Inside

How To Make Kumaoni Raitaa | Pahadi-Style Cucumber Raita Recipe:

For this dish, we need yogurt, cucumber, chilli, coriander leaves, cumin powder, turmeric powder, salt and mustard seeds. It's the usage of mustard seeds that makes the raita recipe unique and stands apart.





All you need to do is, mix everything together like regular raita and drizzle mustard oil from the top. That's it. Pair this kumaoni raita with any dish of your choice and enjoy!





Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try this today and let us know how you like it.