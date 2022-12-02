Weekends are earmarked for indulgent foods, and it's also the best time to don an apron and cook our favourite meals. Cheesy, melt-in-mouth Italian foods are always a hit to break the monotony of the usual roti-sabzi-chawal routine. But instead of just ordering a pizza or pasta bowl, why not try making it ourselves this weekend? Before you get all jittery, let us tell you that we have curated a list of really simple Italian classics that are super easy to make in under 30 minutes. Even if you are a novice cook, you can ace these recipes without breaking a sweat. So, let's get started.

Here're 7 Easy Italian Recipes You Can Make In 30 Mins:

1. One Pot Chicken Pasta:

No fuss, no muss. Just throw in all the ingredients in one post and cook a lip-smacking chicken pasta in no time. In this recipe, diced chicken pieces are cooked with tomato puree, chicken broth, seasonings and, of course, cheese. Click here for the recipe.

2. Paneer Pizza

If you want to combine health with good taste, this pizza recipe is for you. Get a wheat flour base and spread homemade tomato sauce on it. Then top it with nutrient-rich veggies like onion, mushroom and capsicum. Now here comes the best part - grate healthy paneer over it. Click here for the recipe.

3. Spaghetti In Pesto Sauce

A simple spaghetti recipe that makes for a fabulous dish. You can easily make the pesto sauce with this recipe and toss in al dente spaghetti and cook along with garlic and cherry tomatoes in olive oil. Click here for the recipe.

4. Bruschetta

Make classic bruschetta for weekend snacking. Just toast bread slices splayed with olive oil. Make a topping mixture by combining tomatoes, basil, vinegar and olive oil. Place it on the bread and you're done. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Quick Veg Pizza Recipe

We have an interesting recipe that dishes out hacks to let you make pizza from scratch quickly. No struggle to make a pizza base. This simple recipe to make veggie-topped pizza is just the easy pizza recipe you should try during the weekends. Click here for the recipe.

6. Caprese Salad

Caprese salad is a simple but popular Italian salad made with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil leaves. The ingredients are placed alternatively making it look attractive and quite appetising. Click here for the recipe.

7. Pink Sauce Pasta

Get the tanginess of tomatoes and the cheesiness of cream in one bowl of pasta. No extra pan or effort to make the white sauce. Pasta is cooked along with all the ingredients, including cream to make this pink sauce pasta which is super delicious. Click here for the recipe.





Sate your weekend cravings with homemade Italian delights and enjoy your meal. Or as they say in Italian 'buon appetito'.









