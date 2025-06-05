Dinner is the last meal of the day-a time to unwind, share stories, and enjoy comforting food with family. That's why we often try to make dinner special. Whether it's a casual weekday meal or a weekend gathering with friends or relatives, deciding what to serve can be a challenge. If you're tired of repeating the same chicken, paneer, or pulao dishes, we've got you covered. Here are some exciting dinner recipes that will elevate your dinner table and impress your guests.





Also Read: Aloo Bhujia + Paratha = A Match Made In Heaven! Try This 15-Min Paratha Recipe Today

7 Special Recipes for a Memorable Dinner Spread

1. Punjabi Dal Tadka

Punjabi Dal Tadka is a hearty and flavourful dish loved by both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It pairs perfectly with roti, naan, or rice. A staple in Indian restaurants, this comforting dal is known for its aromatic tempering of spices. [Click here]

2. Chicken Kanti

A must-try for chicken lovers, Chicken Kanti is a spicy and tangy dish made with marinated chicken, tossed with onions and bold spices. Serve it hot with naan for a delicious dinner experience. [Click here]

3. Wasabi Matar Chaat

Who doesn't love chaat? This unique twist on the classic Matar Chaat adds the zing of wasabi for a burst of flavour. It's a refreshing and innovative dish that's sure to stand out at any dinner party. [Click here]

4. South Indian Masala Bhindi

Made with roasted coriander seeds, peanuts, chana dal, dry coconut, and garlic, this crispy South Indian-style bhindi (okra) offers a bold, earthy flavour. It's a great side dish to add variety to your meal. [Click here]

5. Kasundi Fish Tikka

Fish fillets are marinated in ginger-garlic paste and a blend of spices, then coated with mustard-flavoured kasundi and grilled to perfection. Serve this Punjabi-style fish tikka with green chutney for a smoky, tangy appetiser. [Click here]

6. Paneer Pasanda

If you love paneer, don't miss this rich and creamy Paneer Pasanda. Stuffed paneer slices simmered in a luscious gravy-this dish is always a hit at dinner gatherings. [Click here]

7. Aloo Kofta

Aloo Kofta is a melt-in-the-mouth potato-based kofta dish with a velvety texture and subtle spices. It goes beautifully with lachha paratha or fragrant pulao. [Click here]





Try these delicious recipes to create an unforgettable dinner spread.