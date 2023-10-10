Potatoes are the unsung heroes of our kitchens, always ready to save the day when we're in a hurry. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a side dish to complement your main course, you rely on the humble aloo to give you a tasty and satisfying meal. These seven potato recipes will be your go-to options when you're short on time. In just 10 minutes, you can whip up these delightful dishes that will please your tummy and your heart. In fact, you can even make them quickly for unannounced guests and still turn out to be a stellar host.

Here Are 10-Min 7 Potato Recipes For Quick Cooking:

1. Cheesy Garlic Potato Buttons

If you're in the mood for something cheesy and crispy, this potato snack recipe is the best bet. Simply mix mashed boiled potatoes with basic seasoning and flour to make a light dough. Stuff in cheese or veggies like chopped onion or capsicum. Make small buttons and fry till crispy. It's perfect for evening snacking and for serving to guests. Click here for the recipe for Cheesy Garlic Potato Buttons.

2. Loaded Potato Salad:

Salad doesn't have to be a time-consuming affair. Well, at least this potato salad is not! Boil some diced potatoes until tender, then mix them with your favourite salad dressing, chopped onions, tomatoes and a handful of shredded cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and you've got a tasty potato recipe that's bursting with flavour.

3. Aloo Batata

Aloo does justice to every Indian food. This batata, made with diced potatoes coated with sooji, chilli powder and salt, is the perfect easy and quick potato recipe you are looking for. The potatoes are simply sauteed in ghee till slightly crunchy. You can pair them with chutney or sauce and enjoy the deliciousness of potatoes. Click here for the recipe for Aloo Batata.

4. French Fries

How could we leave out our favourite potato snack - French Fries? If you are aiming for typical restaurant-style fries, 10 minutes are not enough. But we have a quick recipe to make French Fries without putting in much time and effort. Just make sure the potatoes are refrigerated. Now, peel and cut them and fry them. Then season with salt and pepper for a great if not classic French fries experience.

Potatoes can be used to make many recipes.

5. Aloo Chaat

This is an easy potato recipe that you can make at any time. Just fry some cubed potatoes and top them with chaat masala, roasted cumin powder and other spices of your choice. Add green and sweet chutneys and you are done. So quick, and so yummy!

6. Cheesy Potato Skin

Another quick 10-minute potato recipe you must try; but this time, use the skin of potatoes. Scoop out the flesh of baked potatoes, leaving a thin layer behind, and fill them with a generous amount of shredded cheddar cheese. Pop them in the oven for a few minutes until the cheese is bubbly and golden brown. A great potato snack is ready to be devoured.





7. Quick Potato Soup

Soup is the answer to our craving for something warm and comforting. Start by sauteing diced onions and garlic in a pot, then add diced potatoes and chicken or vegetable broth. You can simply add water if you don't have broth. Simmer until the potatoes are tender, then blend the mixture until smooth. Stir in salt and pepper; you can also add cream. Your creamy potato soup is ready. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy.





Try one of these (or all) five quick potato recipes in 10 minutes, and you'll be amazed at how fast you can whip up something scrumptious in your kitchen.





