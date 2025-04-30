India's food scene is quite diverse. If you go deep into what people eat across the country, you will find that it changes massively from place to place. What shows up on our plates often depends on what is grown locally, and that changes with the seasons. Every few months, our meals shift to match the weather. And summer? It brings its own special food habits to different parts of India. This article walks through seven summer meals from seven Indian states. Each one is light, cooling and shows off India's rich food culture.





Here Are 7 Regional Summer Foods Of India That Will Cool You From The Inside:

1. Punjab: Farm Fresh

Punjab, being a largely agricultural state, leans on lighter meals in summer that help farmers stay cool and hydrated through the day. You will see lots of seasonal veggies popping up, but the real summer hero here is malai lassi. It is a chilled, no-fuss drink made with homemade yoghurt and sugar, finished with a generous spoonful of thick malai. It is basic, super easy to make and feels light in the stomach. Click here for the recipe.

Why Malai Lassi Works

Yoghurt naturally helps in cooling down the body, which is just what you need in the scorching Punjab heat.

The mix of water and yoghurt replaces fluids lost through sweat.

It is packed with probiotics, calcium and protein, making it both tasty and nourishing.

2. West Bengal: The Bitter The Better

Think bitter gourd is just sad and bitter? West Bengal will make you rethink that with shukto. This dish blends karela with raw banana, sweet potato, drumstick and other summer veggies. It is low on spice but big on flavour. Traditionally, shukto is the first thing served in a meal, helping kick-start digestion. Click here for the recipe.

Why Shukto Works

Bitter ingredients are cooling and help drop internal body heat.

They are packed with antioxidants and support body detox.

Ayurveda says bitters trigger more saliva and digestive juices, helping the stomach work better.

They boost bile, help digest fats, cut down gas and keep your gut regular.

3. Gujarat: Sweet-Sour Balance

Gujarati food is so much more than dhokla and farsan. Come summer, the kitchen turns to dishes that cool you down, like the iconic Gujarati kadhi. It is tangy, slightly sweet and comforting. It also doubles up as a natural summer electrolyte and usually comes with rice during lunch. Click here for the recipe.

Why Gujarati Kadhi Works

It feels light, is soothing, and keeps you cool.

Curd brings in probiotics that keep your gut in check.

The dish is good for digestion and helps avoid summer tummy issues.

Its sweet-sour profile refreshes and helps fight dehydration naturally.

4. Rajasthan: Buttermilk Supremacy

Mattha, a spicy buttermilk, is everywhere in Rajasthan. It is their go-to for beating the fierce desert heat. Think of it as Rajasthani chaas but with a bold kick. It is full of flavour and goes with almost every meal. Click here for the recipe.

Why Mattha Works

Buttermilk cools the body and keeps hydration in check.

It is full of antioxidants and also helps bring down inflammation.

Seasonings like ginger, hing and kala namak boost digestion and balance sodium levels.

5. Maharashtra: All About Soul

In Maharashtra, summer meals usually focus on hydration and cooling. One dish that really hits all the right notes is solkadhi. Made using kokum and coconut milk, it is taken after meals and helps keep the digestive system calm while also cooling the body. Click here for the recipe.

Why Solkadhi Works

Kokum and coconut milk both help cool you from the inside.

Solkadhi soothes the digestive tract and cuts down acidity.

Kokum is rich in antioxidants and helps clean out the system.

Also Read: 5 Summer Special Light Meal Ideas From Across India

6. Tamil Nadu: Fermentation And Hydration

In Tamil Nadu, a summer day often starts with a bowl of koozh, or rice kanji. It is a fermented rice dish made with curd and a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves and dried chilli. People usually have it for breakfast as it helps handle the blazing heat. Click here for the recipe.

Why Koozh Works

Fermenting rice bumps up its nutrition and makes minerals easier to absorb.

Curd in the dish keeps the gut happy with probiotics.

It is light, easy to digest and boosts nutrient absorption.

It helps keep you cool and works like a natural electrolyte.

7. Kerala: Water-Rich Veggies

Kerala's food during summer leans towards dishes with hydrating veggies, gentle spices and healthy fats. One of the most soothing ones is olan-a curry made with ash gourd and coconut milk. It is part of the traditional Sadhya spread and pairs beautifully with rice and boiled kappa. Click here for the recipe.

Why Olan Works

It is mild and packed with the benefits of ash gourd, coconut milk and black-eyed peas.

Ash gourd and coconut milk cool the body naturally.

Ash gourd has high water content - about 96% - keeping you hydrated.

It is also rich in essential nutrients, which support overall health in the hot season.

The Bottom Line

India's regional diets have always been smart about changing with the weather. These summer meals do more than just cool you down-they keep your body balanced while celebrating local traditions. Add them to your meals and enjoy what India eats when the sun is out.