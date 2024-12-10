December is a month for reminiscing about the year gone by and looking forward to a new year filled with hope and happiness. For foodies, 2024 must have been packed with delicious moments, and we hope 2025 brings even more gastronomical adventures. Over the past year, many of us ordered a lot of food online - remember that midnight ice cream craving or the stacks of pizza boxes from a house party? The ever-growing popularity of food delivery apps has given rise to moments that made us laugh, surprised us, or simply left us speechless. Ready for a throwback? Let's dive in!

Here Are 8 Unforgettable Online Food Delivery Moments From 2024:

1. Zomato Rider Delivers Food On Horseback

In January, a video surfaced of a Zomato delivery agent in Hyderabad riding a horse as his mode of transportation. Instead of a two-wheeler, he used a trusty steed to navigate the city's challenges. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), drew praise for the rider's creativity and adaptability, with some users calling it a "peak Hyderabad" moment.

2. "Happy Birthday Himanshu. Send Cutlery"

In February, an Instagram reel went viral featuring a woman who ordered a cake for her brother via Zomato. She requested "Happy Birthday Himanshu" be written on the cake and unchecked the "Don't send cutlery" box. When the cake arrived, it had two chocolate toppers-one read "Happy Birthday Himanshu," and the other said "Send Cutlery." In the caption, she joked, "Thanks @zomato for the perfect order! We absolutely loved the extra efforts!"

3. Delivery Agent Prepares For UPSC Exam While On Duty

In March, a video went viral of a Zomato delivery agent taking UPSC lessons on his phone while stuck in traffic. The clip, posted on X, came with the text, "After watching this video, I don't think you need any more motivation to study hard." It showed the agent listening attentively, accompanied by the caption, "Sapne, majboori, aur samay ki tangi" (Dreams, compulsion, and time crunch).

4. Delivery Agent Sporting Zomato, Swiggy, And Zypp Branding

In April, a Zomato delivery agent caught attention for wearing a Swiggy shirt and a Zypp-branded helmet while carrying a Zomato bag. Shared on X, the post humorously asked, "Who are you? Swiggy? Zomato? Zypp? We live in a digital mess."

5. Delhi Couple Uses Swiggy To Cater Engagement Ceremony

In August, a post on X showcased a Swiggy agent at an engagement ceremony. The photo revealed stacks of sealed food boxes and drinks set up on tables, with the caption, "They ordered food online for an engagement ceremony?? Bhai, I have seen everything."

6. Customer Sings "Happy Birthday," Gives Gift To Delivery Agent

In another heartwarming August moment, a customer noticed it was their delivery partner's birthday, as mentioned on the Zomato tracking screen. When the agent arrived, the customer and their family sang "Happy Birthday" and gave him a small gift. The caption read, "Spread happiness by whatever means you can. Thank you @zomato for giving us the opportunity."

7. Man Gets 'Surprise' Pressure Cooker Delivery Two Years Later

In August, a man shared his surprise after receiving a pressure cooker ordered from Amazon in October 2022-two years after it was cancelled and refunded. His post on X sarcastically thanked Amazon, joking, "The cook is elated after the prolonged wait; must be a very special pressure cooker!"

8. Stuck In Traffic, Man's Food Delivery Arrives In 10 Minutes

In November, a "Peak Bengaluru" moment went viral when a man stuck in traffic for two hours ordered dinner from his car. His food arrived within 10 minutes, leaving him stunned. He posted photos of the traffic, the delivery handoff, and the food on his car seat, captioning it, "Food is over, but this traffic isn't."







Do you have any unforgettable food delivery moments from 2024? Share them in the comments!