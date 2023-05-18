To call T Nagar in Chennai one of the world's busiest shopping precincts is not an exaggeration. This is the retail hub of Chennai where some of the country's largest saree, jewellery and family apparel stores dominate the landscape. It's not just locals, but travellers come from as far as Sri Lanka and Malaysia to shop till they drop. While T Nagar might be synonymous with shopping, large parts of this neighbourhood are also residential and are home to some of the city's most unique dining experiences. From one of India's only casual Malaysian diners to the country's first Peranakan cuisine restaurant to a whole new spin on Indian cuisine, T Nagar has it all.

Here Are 8 Of The Best Dining Spots In Vibrant T Nagar, Chennai:

1. Pandan Club

The constant flow of visitors from South East Asia who flock to T Nagar for retail therapy might have influenced the location of India's first restaurant dedicated to Peranakan or Nyonya cuisine which dates back to the 15th Century. This is the first restaurant venture of Master Chef Sashi Chelliah in India. This elegantly designed restaurant is embellished with signature Peranakan design elements like handmade ceramic tiles and rattan frames that complement the dining experience. You will find true blue Peranakan dishes like the black nut lamb curry flavoured with blacknut (also known as buah keluak)





Where: Bazullah Road

2. Dank

Fronted by celebrity Chef Saby Gorai, Dank has quickly become one of the most popular nightspots in Chennai. Size does matter; spread over three floors, this is one of the largest bars in India and incorporates a dedicated party space for private events. It's not just the long list of beers, Dank is also a popular lunch hangout.





Where: Sir Theagaraya Road





Dank in T Nagar.

3. J-Hind, Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels

It's one of Chennai's most innovative restaurants in a high-energy setting. J-Hind is a contemporary take on Indian cuisine that doesn't alter the soul of the dishes. The décor seeks inspiration from the finest Indian art while the menu leans on modern cooking techniques that present Indian cuisine in a whole new context. It's not just good for the 'gram' but also hits all the right flavour notes.





Where: Sir Theagaraya Road





J-Hind

4. Basil with a Twist:

It's one of the city's most popular European restaurants; most regulars come back for the easy vibe and the uncomplicated menu that is full of comfort food. This charming restaurant works equally well for a date night or a family meal and offers an extensive menu. Their pizzas and pasta stay in the comfort zone while quite a few regulars also swear by their steaks and signature desserts - the panna cotta and baklava ice cream are both house favourites.





Where: Habibullah Road

5. Sky, The Residency Towers

'Sky', the name is a giveaway. This is one of Chennai's newest rooftop restaurants and easily one of the most buzzed new restaurant launches. It's open through the day and offers a choice of indoor and alfresco options - four dining spaces in all. We'd recommend getting there before sunset, sipping on a sundowner - choose from a list of artisanal cocktails, before diving into their menu that's dominated by Asian staples. There's everything from dim sums to sushi rolls and fiery curries in the mix.





Where: Sir Theagaraya Road





6. Paati Veedu

'Paati Veedu' translates to Grandmother's house, this restaurant aims to evoke nostalgia and take you back in time when traditional recipes ruled the roost. The ambience adds to the story, this beautifully repurposed bungalow breaks away from standard restaurant templates. You get a choice of traditional vegetarian Tamil meals with heirloom recipes. Aside from signatures like the arachuvitta sambar or drumstick rasam, the huge meal platters include an array of starters and desserts.





Where: Bhagirathi Ammal Street





7. New Andhra Meals Hotel

T Nagar has long been one of the hubs for Chennai's large Telugu community and one of the best spots for Andhra cuisine. Whether you're looking for Andhra-style sweets or podis (powders), T Nagar offers multiple options. This busy restaurant in the heart of the busy Pondy Baazar shopping district is one of the best spots in Chennai for an Andhra-style 'full meals'.





Where: Sir Theagaraya Road, Pondy Bazaar

8. Nasi Kandar Pelita

Whether you need a 'Roti bom' loaded with condensed milk or chicken satay, Pelita doesn't disappoint. The Chennai outpost of a popular Malaysian chain, this casual diner is a haven for Malaysians visiting Chennai or locals seeking an authentic plate of Nasi Goreng. Wash it all down with Malaysia's unofficial national drink - Iced Milo





Where: Sir Theagaraya Road