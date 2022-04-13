Indian states boast of their street foods. Every region has a new taste to offer and dishes that we certainly can't ever get enough of. Chennai is one such region that has marked itself on the Indian street food map. If you think Chennai is just known for its idli and sambhar, then trust us, you are in for a surprise! The street food from this region is all about an explosion of flavours. You will easily find a variety of things that will make your mouth water and make you crave more. For the same, here we bring you some of the Chennai street foods that you can easily make at home! Check out the recipes below:





(Also Read: Chennai Girl Makes Record By Cooking 46 Dishes In An Hour, Twitter Is All Praises)

Here Are 5 Must-Try Street Foods From Chennai

Filter coffee is a popular beverage produced with the perfect combination of coffee, water, milk, and sugar. People around the country enjoy having this, and that's why it is our top recommendation as well! The drink is a must-have, especially after a superb restaurant-style South Indian meal of Idli, Dosa, Parotta, and other delicacies.





The city is a seafood paradise, with the fresh catch of the day readily available for both households and restaurants. Nethili fry is fried anchovies mixed in a spicy masala and is one of the city's most iconic seafood dishes.





Sundal can be made with a variety of legumes, such as kidney beans, chickpeas, green gram, black-eyed peas, and others. This snack is tempered with spices, urad and chana dal to give it a spike in flavour!





4. Murukku Sandwich

This snack compresses a Bombay-style sandwich into a bite-sized dish by removing the bread slices and replacing them with murukkus! Sounds interesting, right? You must try out this dish today!

Chicken 65 is a delectable deep-fried meal from Tamil Nadu's kitchens. A spicy and flavourful snack recipe that's simple to create. This non-vegetarian delight is a crisp dish that is ideal for special occasions.











Try out these yummy Chennai street foods, and let us know which one was your favourite!