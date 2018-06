8 Yummy Ways To Have Eggs For Breakfast Lunch And Dinner

Highlights Nutritionists suggest adding eggs to your daily diet

Eggs are known to help you lose weight

Egg are responsible for balancing blood sugar levels

Eggs have made us all believe in our cooking skills

Masala Omelette

Egg And Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

Thai Egg Fried Rice:

Tomato Egg Curry

Egg Chaat

Devilled Eggs

Egg Paratha

Omelette Curry

As Indians, our threshold for spice is something we have always taken immense pride in. If you are looking to give your mornings a peppy start, look no further. This spicy combination of eggs, onions, tomatoes and flavourful spices, is sure to fit the bill.Kickstart your morning on a delicious note with this amazing sandwich. Loaded with cheddar cheese , this toothsome sandwich is here to your grumpy mornings around.This oriental delight is a treasure trove of flavours. Rice served with omelette strips, cucumber and coriander, doused in eclectic fish sauce, this is one of the many egg recipes which are quick and easy to prepare and can be made with just about a handful of ingredients.It is tangy, it is delicious and a true treat to the soul! Eggs cooked with tomatoes and blend of spices and herbs - this tomato egg curry goes best with bread or rice.A perfect recipe for the evening hunger pangs. Boiled eggs with goodness of tomatoes, tamarind and a dash of lemon. There, there we saw you slurping.Also known as, picnic eggs, egg mimosa and Russian eggs, the global favourite dish needs a little more time and attention than your regular egg dishes, but it is totally worth the wait. Stuffed with a creamy filling and a blend of spices, herbs and sauces, this delicious snack is sure to leave you craving for more.Ridiculously easy to prepare and always satisfying, egg paratha is one of India's favourite comfort foods. Filling and wholesome, this delicious paratha is going to make your day.If you thought omelettes were only good for breakfast? Think again. A soothing tomato-based curry with omelette chunks, goes best with piping hot rice and papad.