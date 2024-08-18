Move over Mumbai and Delhi. India's emerging metros are carving their own niche with their distinct and lively food scene. To call cities like Bhubaneshwar emerging metros might not be accurate given the rapid strides these cities have made across parameters. My culinary journey through Odisha's capital began in Lyfe Bhubaneshwar, a hotel that typifies Bhubaneshwar's insatiable appetite for diverse culinary offerings. Lyfe Kitchen, the hotel's all-day diner doesn't just showcase global plates but also offers authentic flavours of Odisha. I kickstarted my first day in Bhubaneshwar at Lyfe Kitchen with a traditional Odia breakfast - chakuli pitha (rice-fermented crepe) with ghughuni, a popular dish across Eastern India.

There's a unique energy that permeates Bhubaneshwar, it's vibrant and yet you don't get the hustle that you associate with most Indian cities. As we explored some of the city's iconic food stops, we found a certain calm. You won't find too many locals who nudge or push you at any of the city's busy street food stalls: you always have that extra minute to truly enjoy the city's diverse culinary offerings and take it all in. The city offers a great blend of street food, local culinary delicacies rooted in the state's heritage and a growing list of fine dining options that make it one of the most underrated culinary destinations in the country. It's never easy to put together an exhaustive list of 'must try' food experiences in Bhubaneshwar but our list will let you tick some key boxes:

Start Your Day With Dahibara Aludum:

It's arguably the most popular street food dish from Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar's twin city. It's believed to have originated in the old area of Cuttack near the Barabati Fort and features a vada soaked in thin yoghurt water that's then tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. It's finished with an aludum (or aloo dum) and ghughuni making it the perfect breakfast or anytime snack. Try this at one of the many food stalls in and around Bonfire Food Court or Trimurti Dahibara, Jagmara.

A Traditional Odia Lunch:

Mutton Thali Photo Credit: Second Wife Kitchen

One of our favourite discoveries for traditional local delicacies is the oddly named Second Wife Kitchen. It's easy to bypass this busy restaurant on the Bhubaneshwar-Cuttack highway. The owner makes time to interact with most guests who swing by for the mutton thali with their signature mutton kassa. The restaurant exudes a rustic appeal with its thatched roof and clay utensils and also offers options for chicken lovers and vegetarians. Another popular local institution, especially with visitors is Dalma which takes its name from Odisha's best-known dal. Their Odia Veg Thali with Dahi Pakhala (which is particularly comforting in summer) is a crowd favourite.

A Sweet Lover's Paradise:

Odisha Rasagola

There's nothing that sparks more debate in Bhubaneshwar than the Bengali vs Odia rasagola. All we'll say is that if you're in Bhubaneshwar it's best to side with the locals who will direct you to Pahala that's every sweet lover's fantasy. Located on a busy stretch of the Bhubaneshwar-Cuttack highway is a row of shops that mostly showcase the Odisha rasagola, which received a GI tag in 2019. This sweet is an intrinsic part of the state's culinary heritage. The Odisha Rasagola tends to be less sweeter and less spongy than its Bengal counterpart. You will find dozens of shops selling hot rasagola and Chhenapoda, another traditional Odisha sweet crafted with chhena. Also look for Odisha's other sweet obsession - pitha, when you're in Bhubaneshwar.

International Flavours:

Photo Credit: Sweet Basil at Lyfe Bhubaneshwar

If you need a break from local specialities, Bhubaneshwar has quite a few options. There's Moody Blues for its international cuisine and Three Kings which serves everything from Mexican to Italian. One of our favourite picks is Sweet Basil at Lyfe Bhubaneshwar, the city's only upscale Thai restaurant that's fronted by an expat chef from Bangkok. This restaurant comes alive for dinner with its elegant interiors and live counters that serve authentic flavours from Thailand.

Caffeine Rush:

Photo Credit: Kruti Coffee

Kruti Coffee started as a venture to support tribal coffee growers of Koraput in Odisha. The brand's range of single-origin and blended coffees plays out in their signature cafe in Patia in Bhubaneshwar. It's a welcome break from the cookie-cutter experiences of large coffee chains with a live roastery and a dedicated coffee bar. This cafe also features a live continental kitchen and serves smoothies, small plates and comfort meals.