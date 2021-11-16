It's always better to start your day on a healthy note. And, we have someone, who is encouraging us to kickstart our day with a glass of juice. Athiya Shetty posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is drinking green juice. Along with the postcard, the actress wrote, “Stay fresh.” We are taking notes, already. Are you? Although there's no stated official recipe for green juice, many people prepare it with spinach, cucumber, parsley, mint and other food items. It is believed that green juice improves digestion, reduce inflammation, boosts immunity and is good for health overall.





Take a look at Athiya's post here:

Wanna know what else Athiya Shetty likes to relish in the morning? No points for guessing. A cup of hot coffee. That's all. The actress is an ardent coffee lover, and sometimes, she doesn't really proceed with the day without a cup of steaming hot coffee. Coffee lovers would relate to this post shared by Athiya. She uploaded a picture of a cup filled with yummy frothy coffee that had us craving some for ourselves too. Athiya captioned the post with words, “Even my coffee needs a coffee today.”

Athiya Shetty is a fan of sweets and likes to satiate her sweet tooth from time to time. She once spoke about her love for chocolate on Instagram. This time around, the actress was relishing a bar of delicious chocolate.

Here's another one from her dessert diaries. Here, we see chocolate glazed doughnuts, which looked every bit tempting.

We absolutely love how Athiya Shetty follows healthy eating habits and satiates her sweet cravings too from time to time.